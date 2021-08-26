PRESS RELEASE : INVERTO: Morten Bøgh Skaarup appointed Managing Director at INVERTO Copenhagen

Log in
INVERTO: Morten Bøgh Skaarup appointed Managing Director at INVERTO Copenhagen

08/26/2021 | 04:54am EDT
DGAP-News: INVERTO GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel INVERTO: Morten Bøgh Skaarup appointed Managing Director at INVERTO Copenhagen 2021-08-26 / 10:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Morten Bøgh Skaarup, Managing Director at INVERTO Copenhagen

Morten Bøgh Skaarup appointed Managing Director at INVERTO Copenhagen INVERTO, the Boston Consulting Group's subsidiary specializing in procurement and supply chain management, is expanding further in Scandinavia: Morten Bøgh Skaarup will be heading the INVERTO office in Copenhagen as Managing Director together with Managing Director Marcus Schwarz.

Cologne/Copenhagen, August 26 - Morten Bøgh Skaarup has a solid track record from industry procurement leadership positions including a global pharmaceutical company based in Denmark. As one of the partners of a Danish management consultancy, he advised energy corporations and industrial companies on process optimization in procurement and digital transformation.

The new INVERTO Managing Director has a strong focus within digitalization of procurement and the supply chain: "Digitalization is an indispensable prerequisite for creating transparency, optimizing processes and meeting global sustainability challenges," says Skaarup.

The industrial engineer studied at the renowned Technical University of Denmark (DTU) in Lyngby and earned his Executive MBA degree from Copenhagen Business School (CBS).

The INVERTO office in Copenhagen was established in 2018 as the companies' first location in Scandinavia, and the team has since grown to 20 colleagues. Marcus Schwarz, who has been responsible for the location in Denmark as Managing Director since the beginning, says: "Morten Skaarup, with his expertise and strong entrepreneurial mentality, is an excellent fit for our culture. Together with our second Scandinavian location in Stockholm, we will further expand INVERTO's success in Northern Europe."

About INVERTO As an international management consultancy, INVERTO is one of the leading specialists for strategic procurement and supply chain management in Europe. The consultancy identifies and realizes potentials for cost reduction and process optimization for its clients and supports them in the transformation of procurement.

A subsidiary of the Boston Consulting Group since 2017, INVERTO supports companies in developing strategies, increasing efficiency, and digitizing procurement, helping them to remain competitive. Its clients include international corporations, leading medium-sized companies from industry and commerce, as well as the world's leading private equity firms. INVERTO currently maintains nine locations in eight countries.

For more information, please visit www.inverto.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1229103 2021-08-26

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=19cfeb5ba5c77736be6f0c8d32bbe317

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229103&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2021 04:53 ET (08:53 GMT)

