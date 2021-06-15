Log in
PRESS RELEASE: J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice

06/15/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice 
2021-06-15 / 21:22 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan 
ABOUT YOU Holding AG 
Stabilisation Notice in accordance with Articles 6(1) and 8 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 
15 June 2021 
J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Stefan Weiner; telephone: + 49 69 71240) hereby gives notice that the entity undertaking 
stabilisation (the "Stabilisation Manager" named below and its affiliates) may stabilize the offer of the following 
securities in accordance with Article 5(4) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and 
Articles 5 through 8 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Stabilisation transactions aim at supporting 
the market price of the Securities during the Stabilisation Period. However, the Stabilisation Manager is under no 
obligation to take any stabilisation measures. Therefore, Stabilisation may not necessarily occur and it may cease at 
any time. 
The Securities 
Issuer                         ABOUT YOU Holding AG 
Securities                     Ordinary bearer shares of the issuer (ISIN: DE000A3CNK42) 
Base Share                     31,832,300 ordinary bearer shares 
Stabilisation 
Stabilisation Manager (and     J.P. Morgan AG, Taunustor 1 (TaunusTurm), 60310 Frankfurt am Main 
central point within the 
meaning of Commission 
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016 
/1052) 
Stabilisation Period           Starting on the date ABOUT YOU Holding AG's shares commence trading on the regulated 
                               market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), 
                               expected to be 16 June 2021, and ending no later than 30 calendar days thereafter 
Trading venues where           Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra, BATS Europe, Berlin Stock Exchange, Bremen Stock 
stabilization may be           Exchange, Chi-X Exchange, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Equiduct MTF, Eurocac Stock 
undertaken                     Exchange, Hamburg Stock Exchange, Hanover Stock Exchange, IBIS, Munich Stock Exchange, 
                               Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Turquoise MTF, VirtX Exchange 
Over-allotment & Greenshoe Option 
Number of shares covered by    Up to 4,774,845 ordinary bearer shares 
over-allotment facility 
Greenshoe Option               Selected selling shareholders have granted the underwriters an option to acquire a 
                               number of shares in ABOUT YOU Holding AG equal to the number of shares covered by the 
                               over-allotment facility at the offer price, less agreed commissions. To the extent 
                               shares covered by the over-allotment facility were allocated to investors in the IPO, 
                               the Stabilisation Manager, acting for the account of the underwriters, is entitled to 
                               exercise this option during the Stabilisation Period even if such exercise follows any 
                               sale of shares by the Stabilisation Manager which the Stabilisation Manager had 
                               previously acquired as part of any stabilisation measures (so-called refreshing the 
                               shoe). Disclaimer and Other Notices This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful, including without limitation, the United States, Australia, Canada, or Japan. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdictions. This announcement and the information contained herein, is not an offer of securities for sale in, and is not for transmission to or publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia) (the "United States"). The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements and in accordance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. No public offering of the securities discussed herein is being made in the United States. Solely for the purpose of the product governance requirements contained within; (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Offer Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the Offer Shares are; (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the price of the Offer Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Offer Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Offer Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute; (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Offer Shares. END

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1208371 2021-06-15

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208371&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2021 15:23 ET (19:23 GMT)

