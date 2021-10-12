Log in
PRESS RELEASE : JPMorgan Securites Plc: Stabilisation Notice

10/12/2021 | 08:46am EDT
DGAP-News: JPMorgan Securites Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous JPMorgan Securites Plc: Stabilisation Notice 2021-10-12 / 14:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12^th October 21

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

The Export-Import Bank of Korea ("KEXIM")

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 11^th October 21, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities. 

Issuer:                   The Export-Import Bank of Korea ("KEXIM") 
Guarantor (if any):       N/A 
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 850mm 
Description:              EUR 3-year FXD Senior Unsecured Notes 
                          Listing: Singapore Stock Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan Securities plc (Stabilisation coordinator) 
                          BNP Paribas (Stabilisation Manager(s)) 
                          Credit Agricole CIB (Stabilisation Manager(s)) 
                          HSBC (Stabilisation Manager(s)) 
                          ING (Stabilisation Manager(s)) 
                          Shinhan Investment (Stabilisation Manager(s)) 
                          KEXIM Bank (UK) Limited (Stabilisation Manager(s)) 
Offer price:              100.427%

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1240111 2021-10-12

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240111&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2021 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)

