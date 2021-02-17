PRESS RELEASE : LINUS Digital Finance lays the foundation to scale up as a stock corporation and appoints Verena Mohaupt as Supervisory Board Chair and Christian Vollmann as Deputy Chair

DGAP-News: Linus Digital Finance AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate LINUS Digital Finance lays the foundation to scale up as a stock corporation and appoints Verena Mohaupt as Supervisory Board Chair and Christian Vollmann as Deputy Chair 2021-02-17 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LINUS Digital Finance lays the foundation to scale up as a stock corporation and appoints Verena Mohaupt as Supervisory Board Chair and Christian Vollmann as Deputy Chair - Supervisory Board Chair Verena Mohaupt, partner at a renowned private equity fund and Supervisory Board member at home24 and Pacifico Renewables Yield AG - Other Supervisory Board members are business angel and tech entrepreneur Christian Vollmann (nebenan.de), attorney Jennifer Brenke (Leonhardt Rattunde) and venture capital expert Kristian Schmidt-Garve (MIG Verwaltungs AG) - New structure to accelerate strategic growth and Europe-wide expansion Berlin, 17 February 2021 - LINUS Digital Finance becomes a stock corporation and appoints a Supervisory Board with four members. The adjustments to its structure and the addition of high calibre personnel allow the Berlin-based finance technology company to prepare itself for the rapid expansion of its business. The fintech company, founded in 2016, is the first German company to offer private individuals and small professional investors throughout the Eurozone direct, digital access to high-quality real estate investments through its proprietary finance platform. This allows LINUS to open up institutional investments in this asset class to a very large group of new investors formerly unable to access such lucrative opportunities. Frederic Olbert, an investment banker previously with Goldman Sachs, joined LINUS to become its Chief Financial Officer. Together with founder and CEO David Neuhoff he will form the board of management of LINUS Digital Finance AG. Verena Mohaupt, an experienced member of numerous Supervisory Boards and a private equity investor, was appointed as Chair of the Supervisory Board. She will be joined by an interdisciplinary team comprising the business angel and tech entrepreneur Christian Vollmann (nebenan.de), the attorney Jennifer Brenke (Leonhardt Rattunde), and the venture capital investor Kristian Schmidt-Garve (MIG Verwaltungs AG). "The new corporate form is the next logical step for LINUS to accelerate the already dynamic pace of our expansion. We look forward to working with our highly experienced Supervisory Board to broaden our product offering and to rapidly grow the number of clients that we provide digital access to institutional real estate investments throughout Europe to," stated David Neuhoff, CEO of LINUS Digital Finance. Supervisory Board with extensive private equity, start-up and scaling experience The members of the Supervisory Board have long and diverse track records in areas such as business and real estate law, private equity, M&A, venture capital, company building and business development. Supervisory Board Chair Verena Mohaupt has extensive experience as a member of Supervisory Boards, including at home24 and Pacifico Renewables Yield AG, and as a partner in a renowned private equity fund. Verena Mohaupt has previously been employed at Allianz Capital Partners (ACP), McKinsey & Co. and at Goldman Sachs and was the co-founder and chair of ciao.com AG. She holds an MBA from INSEAD and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Münster. "I am very much looking forward to working with LINUS in writing the coming chapters in its wonderful success story. This fintech has demonstrated the enormous potential that investors can tap into at the intersection between digital platforms and real estate investments," said Verena Mohaupt, the Chair of the Supervisory Board of LINUS Digital Finance. Christian Vollmann, a widely acknowledged expert in the field of start-ups, takes up the role of Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board. The business administration graduate boasts an impressive track record having (co-)founded 75 companies since 2005, including the social network StudiVZ and the travel portal Trivago. In 2015, he founded the social neighbourhood network nebenan.de, which has 1.7 million users today. In 2017, Vollmann was honoured with the Business Angel of the Year award. He is also involved in PropTech1 Ventures as a venture partner and member of the investment committee. Proptech 1 Ventures is Germany's first venture capital fund primarily investing in the digitalisation of the real estate industry. Strategic investments underline ambitious growth plans LINUS Digital Finance is currently focusing on developing and promoting its digital platform www.linus-finance.com. The platform offers professional and semi-professional investors digital access to institutional real estate investments. The company plans to invest more than 10 million euros to scale the proprietary platform and to raise a total of more than one billion euros from co-investors in the medium term. To that end, the LINUS team is growing considerably with a large number of further hirings expected by the end of 2021. About LINUS Digital Finance: LINUS Digital Finance, located in Berlin and London, offers bespoke real estate project financing. LINUS always acts as the anchor investor in its mezzanine and whole-loan investments through its EUR 350m debt fund vehicle. Semi-professional and institutional investors are able to join LINUS' investments as co-investors through its proprietary digital finance platform. As an investment management company, LINUS is supervised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin). Since inception, LINUS has invested more than EUR 550 million of capital together with its co-investors into real estate projects financing a project volume in excess of EUR 1.5 billion.

