PRESS RELEASE : Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : -2

5. Multiple organic growth vectors, supplemented with M&A, accelerating future expansion

Majorel intends to continue to increase its global footprint by expanding its operations to more than 40 countries, including increasing its onshore presence in East Asia.

With the top ten CX outsourcing providers capturing approximately 27% of the market in 2020^[12], the CX landscape is highly fragmented, providing various growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions. Majorel has a large and growing pipeline of potential acquisition targets, to drive the development of its capabilities, in particular to further widen the scale and scope of its Tech & Expert Services; to gain additional domain expertise for the Company's Business Process Services; and to further expand geographically.

Moreover, the Company is ideally positioned to take advantage of both synergetic and strategic opportunities that may arise.

6. Entrepreneurial and agile corporate culture led by best-in-class management team

Majorel is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a proven track record of leading innovation, integrating, optimizing and scaling businesses, expanding distribution and managing global operations. This team successfully combined four CX service providers in 2019, having mastered the challenges of integrating businesses across the globe, managing a diverse mix of cultural heritages and labor markets.

The Company benefits from the diversity of its more than 63,000 highly skilled team members and strongly believes that its strong corporate culture with an entrepreneurial focus, together with its core values, "creativity, excellence and respect", will further drive its growth and success. The Company believes it is this entrepreneurial spirit that underlined Majorel's resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, Majorel's global focus on Corporate and Social Responsibility, which encompasses Diversity & Inclusion, Environment & Local Communities, Employee Rights & Fair Working Conditions, and Wellbeing & Resiliency, is an important driver in attracting and retaining the best talent and new business.

Risk Factors

Investing in Majorel involves certain risks. A description of these risks, which include risks relating to Majorel as well as risks relating to the Private Placement and its shares, will be included in the prospectus to be published in connection with the listing. Any decision to participate in the Private Placement should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the Prospectus. About Majorel

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 31 countries across five continents, with more than 63,000 people and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship.

About Bertelsmann

Bertelsmann is a media, services and education company that operates in about 50 countries around the world. It includes the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House, the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr, the music company BMG, the service provider Arvato, the Bertelsmann Printing Group, the Bertelsmann Education Group and Bertelsmann Investments, an international network of funds. The company has around 130,000 employees and generated revenues of EUR17.3 billion in the financial year 2020. Bertelsmann stands for creativity and entrepreneurship. This combination promotes first-class media content and innovative service solutions that inspire customers around the world. Bertelsmann aspires to achieve climate neutrality by 2030. In 2021, Bertelsmann commemorates the 100th birthday of Reinhard Mohn, the Group's late post-war founder and longtime Chairman and CEO.

About Saham

Saham Group is a Moroccan based international investment company that operates in a variety of industries. Driven by a strong entrepreneurial approach, Saham first began in the insurance sector, eventually becoming Africa's industry leader with a presence in 30 countries. After selling its insurance business in 2018, the Group has invested further in strategic targeted partnerships in sectors such as customer experience services/BPO, real estate, education, and agriculture.

Contact

Investor Relations Insa Calsow EVP, Investor Relations ir@majorel.com Media Relations Andrew Slater SVP, Global Marketing & Communications media@majorel.com

