PRESS RELEASE : Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel announces its intention to launch a private placement and list on Euronext Amsterdam

Majorel announces its intention to launch a private placement and list on Euronext Amsterdam

Luxembourg, 7 September, 2021: Majorel, a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience ("CX") solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announced its intention to list its shares on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam in the second half of 2021.

Key Highlights: . Majorel is a leader in the global CX market with more than 63,000 team members in 31 countries and acrossfive continents. . Majorel serves more than 400 clients worldwide, including digital-native and vertical leading brands inhigh-growth industries that are leading digital transformation. In H1 2021, 42% of net revenues^[1] derived fromInternet and High Tech clients ("Global Internet"). . Majorel offers end-to-end CX solutions worldwide comprising: Customer Interaction Services, BusinessProcess Services, and Tech & Expert Services, with advanced capabilities in complex, value-add CX services such asContent Services, Trust & Safety and Vertical Digital Solutions. . Majorel operates in a large and structurally growing approximately USD305 billion total addressable market^[2] and benefits from its strong long-term client base with net revenues retention of 113% (2020)^[3] and 118% (H12021)^[4] and high average client tenure of about 12 years^[5]. . In 2020, Majorel generated EUR1.34 billion in net revenues^[6], growing at 14% YoY, and an operating EBITDA^[7] of EUR196 million, driving strong organic growth and margin improvement. . In H1 2021, Majorel's accelerating growth momentum has increased to 35% (18% like-for-like organic growth^[8]), growing to EUR842 million in net revenues. Operating EBITDA reached EUR154 million for the same period. . Majorel has a large and growing pipeline of potential M&A targets to drive its plans for furthergeographic expansion, and ongoing development of its global service delivery capabilities, domain expertise anddigital capabilities. . Majorel is currently a 50-50 venture between Bertelsmann (an international media, services and educationcompany, with its headquarters in Germany) and the Saham Group (an international real estate, education,agriculture and services company, with its headquarters in Morocco) who will remain major shareholders, withBertelsmann envisaged to continue consolidation post-IPO. . Shares held by Bertelsmann and the Saham Group will be offered to institutional investors in a privateplacement. An appropriate level of free float will ensure attractive trading liquidity. . BNP Paribas, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners,with Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and UBS Investment Bank also acting as Joint Bookrunners.

Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel Group said: "Our key focus has always been on developing deep, long-term partnerships with our clients in delivering next-generation end-to-end CX solutions. Every day we are driven by the unique entrepreneurial spirit and excellence of our team members worldwide. This has allowed us to continuously grow Majorel. Pursuing a listing is the next logical step in Majorel's development and will further enhance our position as a leading player in the global CX industry."

Otmane Serraj, Chief Financial & Shared Services Officer of Majorel Group said: "We are particularly pleased with our strong operational and financial performance which testifies to the strength and expertise of our teams across the world, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, net revenues grew by 14% year-on-year and we have accelerated this trajectory in the first half of 2021, with net revenues up by 35% (18% on a like-for-like basis)."

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel", the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Majorel Group") is preparing for a listing of its shares on the regulated market operated by Euronext Amsterdam N.V.. The Company plans to complete a private placement to institutional investors in the second half of 2021, subject to general market conditions. The private placement is intended to comprise existing shares from the holdings of the Company's existing shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders") as well as existing shares in connection with possible over-allotments, covered by a greenshoe option provided by the Selling Shareholders, which will be offered to certain institutional investors in various jurisdictions (the "Private Placement").

Majorel was established in January 2019 through the successful combination of Bertelsmann's CX business in Europe, the Americas and Asia (Arvato CRM Solutions), the Saham Group's CX business in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, ECCO Outsourcing and Pioneers Outsourcing, and the long-standing Bertelsmann / Saham venture, Phone Group.

Key differentiators:

1. Majorel offers next-generation end-to-end CX solutions to meet evolving client demand

The Company delivers its end-to-end CX operations to more than 400 clients worldwide. The average duration of Majorel's client relationships is about 12 years^[9] and net revenues retention was 118% in H1 2021.

Customer Interaction Services: Majorel provides industry-leading customer interaction solutions, based on human expertise augmented through data and advanced technology. The Company offers full-service omnichannel solutions covering the entire customer lifecycle, including: customer service, sales and marketing, tech support, customer acquisition, and loyalty and retention services.

Business Process Services: Majorel's business process services focus on providing next-generation solutions for clients in different growth verticals. For Global Internet, this includes comprehensive Content Services, Trust & Safety. For clients in the other verticals, Majorel has implemented industry-specific services, for example, claims management for insurance, e-mobility services for Automotive and specialized back-office services for its Utility and Banking clients.

Tech and Expert Services: Majorel provides a variety of digital consumer engagement services, which include direct-to-consumer (D2C) digital marketing campaigns to enable its clients to engage with their customers across multiple touchpoints. With its dedicated digital CX consulting practice, Majorel helps clients in their digital transformation by providing, among others, CX strategy development. In addition, the Company has developed a portfolio of services specifically designed for start-ups (MajUp(TM)) as well as proprietary vertical digital solutions - for example, a market-leading digital banking platform (Majorel Digital Banking(TM)) for the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector.

2. Majorel focuses on digital native and vertical leading brands in a large and structurally growing approximately USD305 billion total addressable market

Majorel operates in a total addressable market (TAM) for CX solutions, comprising outsourced and insourced CX, of approximately USD305 billion in 2020. The global outsourced CX market had a market size of USD89 to USD91 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% to 5% from 2020 until 2022^[10]. With a current outsourcing share of approximately 30%^[11], the CX market is still largely underpenetrated, leaving USD210 billion of the TAM still serviced by in-house CX teams.

Majorel has more than 400 clients worldwide with a particular focus on industries that have experienced high growth in recent years and are leading digital transformation, e.g. Global Internet, BFSI and Automotive.

3. A CX leader with a truly global delivery platform spanning from East to West

To provide seamless client support globally, Majorel's highly agile delivery model, with more than 63,000 team members worldwide, includes onshore and offshore locations, 16 multilingual hubs and remote working from a digital workplace (Majorel Anywhere(TM)). Its global platform spans more than 120 locations in 31 countries across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa and Asia. Ensuring global operational excellence and consistency is a key focus for Majorel.

As one of the very few players with operations of scale in China, Majorel is well-positioned to benefit from China's advanced digital ecosystem.

4. Comprehensive and innovative CX solutions enabled with best-in-class technology

Majorel has built a next-generation global delivery model enabled by advanced technologies to deliver agile, secure, reliable and innovative services to its clients by leveraging a cloud-first approach.

The Company partners with best-in-class solution providers, complemented by its own proprietary technology solutions, to deliver a turnkey CX environment including CXaaS (CX as a Service), Advanced Analytics, Robotic Process Automation/Automation, Automated Interactions/Bots and specialized tools, for example, Majorel Lingua(TM) (an omni-language solution).

To constantly improve services and to offer clients state-of-the-art solutions, Majorel has established multiple innovation hubs in Europe and Asia, which serve to augment team members' capabilities or develop complementary proprietary digital solutions - for example, the digital consumer engagement solutions that are a core element of Majorel's Tech & Expert Services offering.

