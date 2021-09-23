Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Marinomed's Investor Relations to be Strengthened by Stephanie Kniep

09/23/2021 | 01:46am EDT
DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Personnel Marinomed's Investor Relations to be Strengthened by Stephanie Kniep 2021-09-23 / 07:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marinomed's Investor Relations to be Strengthened by Stephanie Kniep

Korneuburg, Austria, 23 September 2021 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, announced today that starting October 2021, Stephanie Kniep will be heading the company's Investor Relations (IR) activities. With her vast IR experience and knowledge, she will contribute to Marinomed's strategic communications and positioning on the international capital markets.

Stephanie Kniep is a renowned IR Manager with more than 20 years of experience. She joins Marinomed from Esprit Europe GmbH where she successfully repositioned the equity story as VP Head of Investor Relations. Prior to that, she worked as Head of IR at Lenzing AG where she impressively increased the shareholder base and thus raised the company's profile. Other previous positions include Director of IR at SMA Solar Technology AG and a long-term position as Head of IR and corporate communications at Masterflex AG. Stephanie Kniep holds a diploma in economics from the Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Germany.

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Kniep as a strong support for our investor relations team. Ms. Kniep brings a wealth of IR experience in both the Austrian and German capital markets and will lead the activities more towards the international markets, which are key to Marinomed's future development," said Pascal Schmidt, CFO of Marinomed. "We are looking forward to working together on increasing our shareholder value with continuous, transparent and collaborative investor relations."

Stephanie Kniep, IRO of Marinomed, said: "Marinomed is a real think tank with the two pioneering technology platforms Carragelose and Marinosolv, and a wealth of impressive creative scientific ideas for innovative therapies and products. I am very much looking forward to supporting Marinomed in bringing this exciting equity story from Austria to the international capital markets."

About Marinomed Biotech AG Marinomed Biotech AG (Korneuburg, Austria) (VSE:MARI) is an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the development of innovative products based on two patent-protected technology platforms. The Marinosolv^(R) technology platform increases the efficacy of hardly soluble compounds for the treatment of sensitive tissues such as eyes, nose, lung, or gastrointestinal tract. The Carragelose^(R) platform comprises innovative patent-protected products targeting viral infections of the respiratory tract and can reduce the risk of an infection with SARS-CoV-2. Carragelose^(R) is used in nasal sprays, throat sprays and lozenges, which are sold via international partners in over 40 countries worldwide. Marinomed, Marinosolv^(R) and Carragelose^(R) are registered trademarks of Marinomed AG. These trademarks may be owned or licensed in select locations only. Further information is available at https://www.marinomed.com/en/ technologies-markets/markets. 

For further inquiries contact:                                        International Media and IR Contact 
Marinomed Biotech AG                                                  MC Services AG 
Lucia Mayr-Harting                                                    Dr. Brigitte Keller, Dr. Regina Lutz 
Hovengasse 25, 2100 Korneuburg, Austria                               T +49 89 210228 0 
T +43 2262 90300                                                      UK: Shaun Brown 
E-mail: pr@marinomed.com                                              M: +44 7867 515 918 
http://www.marinomed.com                                              E-mail: marinomed@mc-services.eu

Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. The current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as "anticipate," "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "project" and "target". Forward-looking statements are only valid as of the date they are made and Marinomed Biotech AG does not assume any obligation to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1235331 2021-09-23

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235331&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2021 01:45 ET (05:45 GMT)

