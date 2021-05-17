Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE: Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp expands its success in Asian markets

05/17/2021 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Corporate Action 
Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp expands its success in Asian markets 
2021-05-17 / 14:45 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Blockchain and technologies based on it, including cryptocurrencies, have recently been incredibly successful and are 
breaking new records. The latest volume and value of the blockchain and cryptocurrency market is approximately US USD 125 
billion. More than 60% comes from Asia - USD 82 billion. Modern corporations implement blockchain that offers 
development, improvement and automation of internal processes. More and more global brands use cryptocurrencies as a 
reliable means of payment, and some of them invest their financial assets in them. There is some kind of global 
technology race going on as there is more and more talk about domestic cryptocurrencies issued by countries like Russia 
and China. The approach to national tokens may be different, but the fact is that states invest huge resources in the 
development of technology in this area, and also contribute to its significant growth. 
The fact is that the main operation area of Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp is China, and the creation of the digital 
yuan is an opportunity and a challenge for the future of the product, which is Marshal Lion APP. It is part of Marshal 
Lion DeFi dedicated to eastern market, offering blockchain-based 2.0 banking. 
Participation in such a dynamically developing market provides a stable financial base in a difficult period of the 
pandemic, and also ensures sufficient funds for the development and future of Marshal Lion Mobile APP platform. The 
enormous amount of work devoted to the development of DeFi currently provides a hard-to-obtain stability compared to 
other markets in which the Group operates. 
Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp focuses on the community as it is seen as the best partner for the current business 
model. To maintain the upward trend of community and to ensure the attractiveness of DeFi, Corp want to offer them 
something more in the non-bank loan market. Offer is constructed in such a way, as to meet the requirements of Chinese 
partners and provide them with access to financial operations unique in their region. 
Thanks to the implementation of an advanced reference model, that promotes various functionalities of the platform, 
Marshal Lion can reward the active part of community, which combined with regularly held conferences and expansion 
roadshows, gives amazing results. The acquisition effectiveness statistics of this model indicate that on average every 
single user acquires 3 more. 
DeFi enriched with augmented reality, which enables the integration of the financial system with social functions, such 
as chat or the ranking system, is the goal for the nearest future. As the platform develops, it will be enriched with a 
functionality called "profitable entertainment" - a game that provides entertainment and real benefits. The scale of 
the benefit depends on working together to entertain users in an indirect relationship. 
The combination of these two functionalities will have a significant impact on the increase number of platform users 
and taking advantage of the huge mobile entertainment market in this region. 
Optimizing the strategy in terms of maintaining interest and increasing the quality and size of Marshal Lion APP 
community, has allowed to reach over 10,000 users whose loan applications value exceeded over USD 4,500,000 with 
collateral of USD 9,000,000. 
Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp. 
515 West Pender Street, Suite 216, 
Vancouver BC V6B 6H5, Canada. 
Mr. Bartlomiej Wasilewski, CEO 
Tel: +48 506 042 844 
Email: b.wasilewski@marshallion.pl 
Web: www.mlfgcorp.com 
ISIN: CA5717951035 
Corporation Number: BC1245162 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1197347 2021-05-17

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197347&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.06% 34382.13 Delayed Quote.12.34%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 6.4453 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.10% 74.0186 Delayed Quote.0.09%
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aHALO COLLECTIVE  : R E P E A T -- Halo Collective Inc. Reports Record First Quarter Results/
AQ
08:52aMACY  : Shop TV Host Nina Parker's Exclusive New Plus Size Collection for Macy's Today
AQ
08:52aS&T BANCORP INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:52aON SEMICONDUCTOR  : Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $700 Million of 0% Convertible Senior Notes
AQ
08:52aMACY  : to Present at Cowen's 2nd Annual New Retail Ecosystem CEO Summit
AQ
08:52aTYSON FOODS  : Selling Successful Pet Treats Business to General Mills for 1.2 Billion Dollars; Transaction includes Nudges, True Chews and Top Chews brands
AQ
08:52aMINOR INTERNATIONAL  : NH Reinforces Its Capital Structure And Optimises Its Corporate Debt
AQ
08:52aALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD  : Closes $1 Billion Debt Offering, Including Inaugural Green Bonds
AQ
08:52aEASTMAN CHEMICAL  : increases ESTERS prices on June 01, 2021
AQ
08:52aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL  : to Match Donations to The Red Cross to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts in India and Around the World
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Bitcoin hits 3-month low and then rallies on Musk tweets
2Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Dollar holds firm as virus restrictions in Asia unnerve investors
5China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

HOT NEWS