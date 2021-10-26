PRESS RELEASE : Metalcorp Group with successful 9-month period 2021: increase in EBITDA of 80% to EUR 39.8 million

DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results Metalcorp Group with successful 9-month period 2021: increase in EBITDA of 80% to EUR 39.8 million 2021-10-26 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Metalcorp Group with successful 9-month period 2021: increase in EBITDA of 80% to EUR 39.8 million Luxembourg, 26 October 2021 - Metalcorp Group S.A., a global service provider for the procurement, production, mining and marketing of metals and minerals, had a successful 9-month period 2021 with an increase in revenue and profitability. In the first nine months of 2021, Metalcorp realized a revenue of EUR 432.9 million (up 33.2% versus 9M 2020) as well as an EBITDA of EUR 39.8 million (up 80.0% versus 9M 2020) and exceeded already its previous full year EBITDA. The diversified and risk averse business model thus proved again to be the right strategy in challenging markets. After successfully operating through the challenges of COVID-19, Metalcorp Group achieved, despite the ongoing constraints of the pandemic, an increase of volume in all its business segments with the aluminium plants operating in a three-shift-capacity. The ramp up of the mining activities are progressing according to plan. In view of the current order books and production schedules the company expects the full year 2021 EBITDA to increase significantly. About Metalcorp Group S.A.: Metalcorp Group is a diversified global service provider in the metals and minerals industry including procurement, marketing, mining and processing of such products. The company's divisions are aluminium, metals and concentrates, bulk and ferrous. Metalcorp Group carries out a risk averse back-to-back business model underpinned by a significant asset base. The 2021/2026 bond (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3) and the 2017/2022 bond (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) are traded on the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG ("Freiverkehr" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange), while the 2017/2022 bond (ISIN: NO0010795701) is traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For further information: Better Orange IR & HV AG Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung +49 89 8896906-25 metalcorp@better-orange.de Metalcorp Group S.A. Anouar Belli +352 2799 0145 55 abelli@metalcorpgroup.com

