PRESS RELEASE : Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons: Equatorial Guinea Expects Increased Investment and Hydrocarbons Production in 2021

12/17/2020 | 06:11am EST
 DGAP-News: Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons: Equatorial Guinea Expects Increased 
Investment and Hydrocarbons Production in 2021 
 
2020-12-17 / 12:10 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*República de Guinea Ecuatorial* 
*MINISTERIO DE MINAS E HIDROCARBUROS* 
 
*PRESS RELEASE* 
 
*Equatorial Guinea Expects Increased Investment and Hydrocarbons Production 
in 2021* 
 
As 2020 draws to a close, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons 
(http://www.EquatorialOil.com/) is pleased to announce the conclusion of 
several meetings for the evaluation of the 2021 Work and Budget Programs 
pertaining to the development of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea's oil & 
gas fields. The meetings were held in the cities of Malabo and Bata to 
carefully examine the country's exploration & production dynamics and 
establish a roadmap for 2021. 
 
The Republic of Equatorial Guinea has been touched like all its neighbours 
by the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent 
historic fall of oil prices. These external shocks have led to considerable 
cuts in foreign investment and deeply affected operational performances 
throughout 2020. 
 
However, in pursuance of its firm commitment to support foreign capital in 
the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons 
granted special extensions for capital projects this year, allowing 
operators and investors to continue their geophysical and geological studies 
and activities and identify structures to be drilled at the end of 2021 or 
in 2022. "Equatorial Guinea remains committed to providing an enabling 
environment for companies to operate in the country in good and bad times. 
We will continue to engage with all operators to make sure that the best 
measures are taken to support the recovery of upstream activities," declared 
H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons. 
 
As a result of the meetings held in Malabo and Bata, the Ministry of Mines 
and Hydrocarbons is pleased to announce a forecast of foreign direct 
investment for 2021 of USD 1,107,046,000. Such inflow consists of USD 
832,406,000 firm commitment and USD 370,642,000 contingent investment. 
 
Renewed investment inflow in the hydrocarbons sector of the country will 
inevitably result in an increase in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea's 
daily production of oil and gas. The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons 
expects a substantial jump in production figures in 2021, along with key 
drilling activities for new wells in the Trident Energy-operated Block G. 
 
"As the upstream sector looks up, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons 
will also continue its efforts to promote the key projects and opportunities 
that have made its Year of Investment a success despite challenging 
conditions this year," added H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima. Several key 
infrastructure projects such as modular refineries and gas-based 
manufacturing units are currently in the pipeline and should further boost 
the country's recovery in 2021. 
 
Malabo, December 17th, 2020 
 
*POR UNA GUINEA MEJOR 
EL MINISTRO DE MINAS E HIDROCARBUROS* 
 
Logo: https://imgur.com/JndyGOU 
 
2020-12-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
1155976 2020-12-17

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 06:10 ET (11:10 GMT)

