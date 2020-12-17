PRESS RELEASE : Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons: Equatorial Guinea Expects Increased Investment and Hydrocarbons Production in 2021

DGAP-News: Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons: Equatorial Guinea Expects Increased
Investment and Hydrocarbons Production in 2021
2020-12-17 / 12:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*República de Guinea Ecuatorial*
*MINISTERIO DE MINAS E HIDROCARBUROS*
*PRESS RELEASE*
*Equatorial Guinea Expects Increased Investment and Hydrocarbons Production
in 2021*
As 2020 draws to a close, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons
(http://www.EquatorialOil.com/) is pleased to announce the conclusion of
several meetings for the evaluation of the 2021 Work and Budget Programs
pertaining to the development of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea's oil &
gas fields. The meetings were held in the cities of Malabo and Bata to
carefully examine the country's exploration & production dynamics and
establish a roadmap for 2021.
The Republic of Equatorial Guinea has been touched like all its neighbours
by the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent
historic fall of oil prices. These external shocks have led to considerable
cuts in foreign investment and deeply affected operational performances
throughout 2020.
However, in pursuance of its firm commitment to support foreign capital in
the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons
granted special extensions for capital projects this year, allowing
operators and investors to continue their geophysical and geological studies
and activities and identify structures to be drilled at the end of 2021 or
in 2022. "Equatorial Guinea remains committed to providing an enabling
environment for companies to operate in the country in good and bad times.
We will continue to engage with all operators to make sure that the best
measures are taken to support the recovery of upstream activities," declared
H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons.
As a result of the meetings held in Malabo and Bata, the Ministry of Mines
and Hydrocarbons is pleased to announce a forecast of foreign direct
investment for 2021 of USD 1,107,046,000. Such inflow consists of USD
832,406,000 firm commitment and USD 370,642,000 contingent investment.
Renewed investment inflow in the hydrocarbons sector of the country will
inevitably result in an increase in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea's
daily production of oil and gas. The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons
expects a substantial jump in production figures in 2021, along with key
drilling activities for new wells in the Trident Energy-operated Block G.
"As the upstream sector looks up, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons
will also continue its efforts to promote the key projects and opportunities
that have made its Year of Investment a success despite challenging
conditions this year," added H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima. Several key
infrastructure projects such as modular refineries and gas-based
manufacturing units are currently in the pipeline and should further boost
the country's recovery in 2021.
Malabo, December 17th, 2020
*POR UNA GUINEA MEJOR
EL MINISTRO DE MINAS E HIDROCARBUROS*
Logo: https://imgur.com/JndyGOU
2020-12-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
1155976 2020-12-17
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 17, 2020 06:10 ET (11:10 GMT)