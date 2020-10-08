PRESS RELEASE: NAWG Announces Membership in Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC)

25 Massachusetts • Ste. 500B • Washington, D.C. • 20001 • 202-547-7800

NAWG Announces Membership in Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC)

Washington, D.C. (October 08, 2020) - The National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) is pleased to announce that it has joined the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC). ESMC is a non-profit organization working to advance ecosystem service markets that incentivize farmers and ranchers to improve soil health systems that benefit society.

'Wheat farmers know the importance of managing their operations to maintain soil health and productivity and we are excited to be a part of an organization that is looking at ways to provide farmers incentives and market opportunities for voluntary actions to sequester carbon and improve water quality ,' said NAWG President and Cass City, MI, wheat grower Dave Milligan. 'NAWG looks forward to being part of this effort and lending another farmer voice in this group's efforts to develop a marketplace that benefits farmers and society. NAWG believes its participation in ESMC will help ensure that the program will benefit the grower in the short and long run.'

ESMC's partners consist of a broad consortium of corporations, agricultural producer associations, NGOs and technology companies. The goal of ESMC is to launch a voluntary national ecosystem services market conceived and designed to sell ecosystem assets such as carbon and water quality and quantity credits for the agriculture sector by 2022. Learn more about the organization here: https://ecosystemservicesmarket.org/.

