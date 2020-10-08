Log in
PRESS RELEASE: NAWG Announces Membership in Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC)

10/08/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

25 Massachusetts • Ste. 500B • Washington, D.C. • 20001 • 202-547-7800

Web: www.wheatworld.org Twitter: @wheatworld

For Immediate Release Contact: Caitlin K. Eannello, 202.547.7800,

NAWG Announces Membership in Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC)

Washington, D.C. (October 08, 2020) - The National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) is pleased to announce that it has joined the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC). ESMC is a non-profit organization working to advance ecosystem service markets that incentivize farmers and ranchers to improve soil health systems that benefit society.

'Wheat farmers know the importance of managing their operations to maintain soil health and productivity and we are excited to be a part of an organization that is looking at ways to provide farmers incentives and market opportunities for voluntary actions to sequester carbon and improve water quality ,' said NAWG President and Cass City, MI, wheat grower Dave Milligan. 'NAWG looks forward to being part of this effort and lending another farmer voice in this group's efforts to develop a marketplace that benefits farmers and society. NAWG believes its participation in ESMC will help ensure that the program will benefit the grower in the short and long run.'

ESMC's partners consist of a broad consortium of corporations, agricultural producer associations, NGOs and technology companies. The goal of ESMC is to launch a voluntary national ecosystem services market conceived and designed to sell ecosystem assets such as carbon and water quality and quantity credits for the agriculture sector by 2022. Learn more about the organization here: https://ecosystemservicesmarket.org/.

# # #

About NAWG
NAWG is the primary policy representative in Washington D.C. for wheat growers, working to ensure a better future for America's growers, the industry and the general public. NAWG works with a team of 20 state wheat grower organizations to benefit the wheat industry at the national levels. From their offices on Capitol Hill, NAWG's staff members are in constant contact with state association representatives, NAWG grower leaders, Members of Congress, Congressional staff members, Administration officials and the public.

Disclaimer

NAWG - National Association of Wheat Growers published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 19:24:01 UTC
