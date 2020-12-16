Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE : Nagarro Debuts as an Independent, Publicly Listed Company

12/16/2020 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): IPO 
Nagarro Debuts as an Independent, Publicly Listed Company 
 
2020-12-16 / 08:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
_Nagarro will commence trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange _ 
 
_Company poised to grow global market share in the digital services market_ 
 
*Munich and Frankfurt, December 16, 2020* _-_ Nagarro SE (ISIN DE000A3H2200, 
WKN A3H220), a global leader in digital engineering and technology 
solutions, today announced its debut as an independent, publicly traded 
company and the completion of its spin-off from Allgeier SE. The company's 
common shares will begin trading today on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
(Prime Standard) under the symbol "NA9". Under the terms of the spin-off, 
one (1) share of Nagarro SE for every one (1) share of Allgeier SE has been 
allotted to the Allgeier shareholders. 
 
Nagarro is a global digital engineering company with over 8,400 employees in 
25 countries across North America, Asia and Europe. The company offers a 
full-service portfolio of digital product engineering, digital commerce and 
customer experience, managed services, enterprise resource planning ("ERP") 
consulting and other services. Nagarro has a diverse and loyal 750+ 
blue-chip customer base across all industries. 
 
Manas Fuloria, Custodian of Entrepreneurship in the Organization (CEO) of 
Nagarro, said, "As an independent, public company, we can now capitalize on 
our own brand. We compete on the global stage and focus on growing our 
ability to deliver best-in-class digital services to more clients. We are 
addressing a large market that is growing double digits annually and is 
supported by structural tailwinds. We are confident that we can continue our 
profitable growth and deliver value for all stakeholders." 
 
Fuloria continued, "At Nagarro, we are building the company of tomorrow. Our 
differentiated organizational design and our unique culture promote 
entrepreneurship, agility and global collaboration, delivering great results 
to our clients. This modern culture, characterized by low hierarchy, high 
autonomy, excitement for technology, intercultural openness and pronounced 
social awareness, is the workplace of the future - we are convinced that 
this will enable us to achieve long-term success." 
 
Nagarro reported revenues of &euro402M, an adjusted EBITDA of &euro58M and 
an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14% for full year 2019. In the first nine 
months of 2020, revenue reached &euro321M and adjusted EBITDA &euro58M, 
which equals an EBITDA margin of 18%. The company targets its organic 
revenue growth rate to be in the region of 15% in 2021 and aims to return to 
historical levels (2017-2019) in the medium term. Nagarro also targets an 
adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 15%. 
 
Nagarro's listing agents are COMMERZBANK and Jefferies. 
 
To celebrate the listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Nagarro will 
participate in a virtual listing ceremony beginning at 8:55 a.m. CET. The 
Frankfurt Stock Exchange will livestream the bell ringing on its website: 
www.boerse-frankfurt.de [1]. A video of the livestream will be available 
afterwards on YouTube [2]. 
 
*About Nagarro* 
 
Nagarro (FRA: NA9) is a global digital engineering company offering a 
full-service portfolio of digital product engineering, digital commerce and 
customer experience, managed services, ERP consulting and technology 
services. Customers choose Nagarro because of their differentiated 
combination of digital engineering power, entrepreneurial mindset, agile 
delivery capabilities, and global presence. Nagarro employs over 8,400 
people in 25 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com [3]. 
 
ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220 
 
*Contact * 
 
Media Relations: 
 
Edelman für Nagarro 
Alexander Schmidt 
Alexander.Schmidt@edelman.com 
 
Investor Relations: 
 
Nagarro SE 
Dr. Christopher Große 
ir@nagarro.com 
 
*Disclaimer* 
 
This communication and the information contained therein are for information 
purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a 
solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of Allgeier 
SE or Nagarro SE. This communication is not directed to, or intended for 
distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or 
resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction 
where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary 
to law or regulation of such jurisdiction or which would require any 
registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Any failure to comply 
with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of other 
jurisdictions. Any securities to be distributed in connection with this 
transaction have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. 
Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) or the laws of any state of the U.S. 
Neither Allgeier SE nor Nagarro SE intends to register any securities 
referred to herein in the U.S. 
 
This communication is directed only at persons in the United Kingdom 
("U.K.") in circumstances where section 21(1) of the Financial Services and 
Markets Act 2000 does not apply. This communication and the information 
contained therein does not constitute an offer document or an offer of 
securities to the public in the U.K. to which section 85 of the Financial 
Services and Markets Act 2000 of the U.K. applies and is not, and should not 
be considered as, a recommendation that any person should subscribe for or 
purchase any securities. This communication and the information contained 
therein is being communicated only to (i) persons who are outside the U.K.; 
(ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to 
investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and 
Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") 
or (iii) persons within the scope of article 43 of the Order or (iv) high 
net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other bodies who fall 
within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being 
referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to 
which this communication and the information contained therein relates is 
available only to and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons, and any 
person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this 
communication or any of its contents. This communication and the information 
contained therein should not be published, reproduced, distributed or 
otherwise made available, in whole or in part, to any other person without 
the prior consent of Allgeier SE or Nagarro SE. 
 
This communication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are 
based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the 
management of Allgeier SE and Nagarro SE. Forward-looking statements involve 
known and unknown risks and uncertainties and, therefore, should not be 
construed as guarantees of future results, performance and events. Actual 
results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in 
such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic 
and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency 
exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and 
regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, 
affecting Nagarro SE, and other factors. Allgeier SE or Nagarro SE do not 
undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. 
 
*Advertisement* 
 
This communication is an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus 
Regulation EU 2017/1129 and underlying legislation. It is not a prospectus. 
The listing of the shares of Nagarro SE on the regulated market of the 
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) will take place on 
the basis of an approved prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by the 
German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für 
Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - "BaFin") in accordance with the Prospectus 
Regulation regime. However, the approval of the prospectus by BaFin should 
not be understood as an endorsement of the shares of Nagarro SE. Investors 
should purchase shares solely on the basis of the prospectus relating to the 
shares and should read the prospectus before making an investment decision 
in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with 
the decision to invest in the shares. Copies of the prospectus are available 
free of charge on Nagarro SE's website (https://www.nagarro.com). 
 
2020-12-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Nagarro SE 
             Einsteinstraße 172 
             81677 München 
             Germany 
Phone:       089 9984210 
Internet:    www.nagarro.com 
ISIN:        DE000A3H2200 
WKN:         A3H220 
EQS News ID: 1155506 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1155506 2020-12-16 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6e1ac698ade57741eca93532e60e0d0a&application_id=1155506&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2f9b742eeb15fba8a4f4f435bbdd9751&application_id=1155506&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=159856733a883b8f7a80af9b6a9b3c86&application_id=1155506&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
02:13aNORDEA BANK : joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)
PU
02:13aDIXONS CARPHONE : Half Year Results 2020/21
PU
02:13aPFIZER : FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine
AQ
02:13aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : ASE, Chunghwa Telecom and Qualcomm Join to Build a “True” 5G Vertical Application Field Launch of The World's First 5G mmWave Private Network Smart Factory Sets Key Milestone for 5G Industry
PU
02:13aFAIR ISAAC : FICO UK Credit Market Report October 2020 Shows £90 Billion of Unused Credit
PU
02:13aYIT : to construct modern logistics premises for NREP Logicenters in Turku, Finland
PU
02:11aREPSOL S A : mulls public listing for client business, Cinco Dias says
RE
02:11aS.Korea shares end at record high as U.S. resumes stimulus talks
RE
02:11aEuropean tech firms seek to share in U.S. IPO bonanza
RE
02:11aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - December 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
2Mobileye looks to build its own lidar to drive down self-driving costs
3CAR INC. : ANALYSIS: China to crank up anti-trust heat on Big Tech after unprecedented fines
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Corporation Provides A Mid-point -2-
5CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. : CINEMARK : December 2020 Liquidity and COVID-19 Investor Presentation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ