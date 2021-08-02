PRESS RELEASE : Notification of Stabilization -3

30.07.2021 P 500 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
30.07.2021 P 2,500 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
30.07.2021 P 450 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
30.07.2021 P 1,000 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
30.07.2021 P 9,000 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
30.07.2021 P 500 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
30.07.2021 P 9,333 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
30.07.2021 P 10,000 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total 56,411
Total 26.07.2021 - 81,803
30.07.2021
** End of message ** -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-08-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1223294 2021-08-02
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223294&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 02, 2021 05:09 ET (09:09 GMT)