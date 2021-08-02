PRESS RELEASE : Notification of Stabilization -3

30.07.2021 P 500 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 30.07.2021 P 2,500 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 30.07.2021 P 450 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 30.07.2021 P 1,000 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 30.07.2021 P 9,000 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 30.07.2021 P 500 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 30.07.2021 P 9,333 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 30.07.2021 P 10,000 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT Day Total 56,411 Total 26.07.2021 - 81,803 30.07.2021

** End of message ** -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1223294 2021-08-02

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 05:09 ET (09:09 GMT)