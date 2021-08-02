Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Notification of Stabilization -3-

08/02/2021 | 05:10am EDT
                30.07.2021          P           500                 7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                30.07.2021          P           2,500               7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                30.07.2021          P           450                 7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                30.07.2021          P           1,000               7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                30.07.2021          P           9,000               7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                30.07.2021          P           500                 7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                30.07.2021          P           9,333               7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                30.07.2021          P           10,000              7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
Day Total                                       56,411 
 
 
Total 26.07.2021 -                              81,803 
30.07.2021

** End of message ** -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1223294 2021-08-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223294&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 05:09 ET (09:09 GMT)

