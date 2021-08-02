Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5), (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2), (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

08/02/2021 | 05:10am EDT
DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5), (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 and 
in accordance with Article 6 (2), (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 
2021-08-02 / 11:09 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN. 
 
Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with 
Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical 
standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures 
 
Notification of the end of stabilization measures in accordance with Article 6 (3) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052 
In connection with the offering of shares in 
Biotalys NV (ISIN: BE0974386188; ticker symbol: BTLS BB), 
Buchtenstraat 11, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. 
During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of 
Euronext Brussels (i.e., 2 July 2021) and was discontinued on 30 July 2021, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried 
out following stabilisation measures: 
Begin of stabilisation measures: 2 July 2021, 
End of stabilisation measures: 30 July 2021, 
Trading venue: Regulated market of Euronext Brussels, 
Price range in EUR within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates: 
Trade Date    Lowest Price Paid Highest Price Paid 
(DD.MM.YYYY)  (EUR)             (EUR) 
02.07.2021    7.00              7.50 
05.07.2021    7.50              7.50 
06.07.2021    7.50              7.50 
07.07.2021    7.44              7.50 
08.07.2021    7.50              7.50 
09.07.2021    7.40              7.50 
12.07.2021    7.20              7.50 
13.07.2021    7.30              7.48 
14.07.2021    7.50              7.50 
15.07.2021    7.44              7.50 
16.07.2021    7.32              7.40 
19.07.2021    7.26              7.48 
20.07.2021    7.26              7.40 
21.07.2021    7.30              7.50 
22.07.2021    7.50              7.50 
23.07.2021    7.30              7.40 
26.07.2021    7.30              7.40 
27.07.2021    7.26              7.40 
28.07.2021    7.30              7.50 
29.07.2021    7.40              7.50 
30.07.2021    7.40              7.50

During the stabilisation period referred to above, stabilisation was carried out in respect of a total number of 237,057 shares.

Please see below for details regarding the performed stabilisation transactions carried out during the period from 26 July 2021 until and including 30 July 2021. For further details regarding all stabilisation transactions carried out during the stabilisation period, please be referred to the mid-stabilisation period announcements, which can be found here: https://www.dgap.de/dgap/Companies/berenberg/?companyId=380168.

Notification of details of stabilisation transactions in accordance with Article 6 (2) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the public offering and initial admission to trading of ordinary shares with no nominal value of Biotalys NV (ISIN: BE0974386188; ticker symbol: BTLS BB) on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, has carried out during the time period from 26 July 2021 until and including 30 July 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below: 

Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY)    Purchase (P) / Sale  Nominal value       Execution price in EUR     Stabilisation Trading 
                           (S)                  (pieces)            (0.00)                     Venue 
                26.07.2021          P           103                 7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           115                 7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           29                  7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           7                   7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           2                   7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           1                   7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           25                  7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           6                   7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           2                   7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           38                  7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           9                   7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           2                   7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           1                   7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           50                  7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           13                  7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           3                   7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           1                   7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           120                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           30                  7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           7                   7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           2                   7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           1                   7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           144                 7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           36                  7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           9                   7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           2                   7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           234                 7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           79                  7.32                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           56                  7.32                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           631                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           250                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           63                  7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           16                  7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           4                   7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           1                   7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           34                  7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           8                   7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           2                   7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           1                   7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           35                  7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           188                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           31                  7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           114                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           109                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           1,166               7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           357                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                26.07.2021          P           683                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
Day Total                                       4,820 
 
 
                27.07.2021          P           267                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                27.07.2021          P           27                  7.26                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                27.07.2021          P           56                  7.28                       Brussels - EURONEXT

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 05:09 ET (09:09 GMT)

HOT NEWS