PRESS RELEASE : Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 2021-07-26 / 19:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the public offering and initial admission to trading of ordinary shares with no nominal value of Biotalys NV (ISIN: BE0974386188; ticker symbol: BTLS BB) on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, has carried out during the time period from 19 July 2021 until and including 23 July 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below: Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY) Purchase (P) / Sale Nominal value Execution price in EUR Stabilisation Trading (S) (pieces) (0.00) Venue 19.07.2021 P 120 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 461 7.42 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 496 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 132 7.32 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 199 7.32 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 187 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 2,169 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 306 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 333 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 250 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 500 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 329 7.46 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 113 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 399 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 100 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 1,250 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 850 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 92 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 230 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 304 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 122 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 1,500 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 144 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 494 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 7 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 33 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 336 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 350 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 69 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT 19.07.2021 P 24 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT Day Total 11,899 20.07.2021 P 399 7.26 Brussels - EURONEXT 20.07.2021 P 176 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 20.07.2021 P 174 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 20.07.2021 P 293 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 20.07.2021 P 59 7.38 Brussels - EURONEXT 20.07.2021 P 194 7.38 Brussels - EURONEXT 20.07.2021 P 21 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 20.07.2021 P 64 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT Day Total 1,380 21.07.2021 P 24 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 21.07.2021 P 3 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 21.07.2021 P 9 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 21.07.2021 P 52 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 21.07.2021 P 649 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 21.07.2021 P 293 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 21.07.2021 P 18 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 21.07.2021 P 139 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 21.07.2021 P 1,118 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 21.07.2021 P 230 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 21.07.2021 P 55 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 21.07.2021 P 101 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT Day Total 2,691 22.07.2021 P 98 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 22.07.2021 P 90 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 22.07.2021 P 79 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 22.07.2021 P 213 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 22.07.2021 P 1,618 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 22.07.2021 P 667 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT Day Total 2,765 23.07.2021 P 60 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT 23.07.2021 P 387 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT 23.07.2021 P 290 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 23.07.2021 P 5 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT Day Total 742 Total 19.07.2021 - 19,477 23.07.2021

[** End of Message **] -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1221499 2021-07-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)