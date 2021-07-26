Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

07/26/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); 
Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 
2021-07-26 / 19:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 
the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in 
accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory 
technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register 
(Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and 
business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with 
the public offering and initial admission to trading of ordinary shares with no nominal value of 
Biotalys NV (ISIN: BE0974386188; ticker symbol: BTLS BB) 
on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, has carried out during the time period from 19 July 2021 until and 
including 23 July 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below: 
Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY)    Purchase (P) / Sale  Nominal value       Execution price in EUR     Stabilisation Trading 
                           (S)                  (pieces)            (0.00)                     Venue 
                19.07.2021          P           120                 7.48                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           461                 7.42                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           496                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           132                 7.32                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           199                 7.32                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           187                 7.34                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           2,169               7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           306                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           333                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           250                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           500                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           329                 7.46                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           113                 7.48                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           399                 7.48                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           100                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           1,250               7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           850                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           92                  7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           230                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           304                 7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           122                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           1,500               7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           144                 7.26                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           494                 7.26                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           7                   7.26                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           33                  7.26                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           336                 7.26                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           350                 7.26                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           69                  7.26                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                19.07.2021          P           24                  7.26                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
Day Total                                       11,899 
 
 
                20.07.2021          P           399                 7.26                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                20.07.2021          P           176                 7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                20.07.2021          P           174                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                20.07.2021          P           293                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                20.07.2021          P           59                  7.38                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                20.07.2021          P           194                 7.38                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                20.07.2021          P           21                  7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                20.07.2021          P           64                  7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
Day Total                                       1,380 
 
 
                21.07.2021          P           24                  7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                21.07.2021          P           3                   7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                21.07.2021          P           9                   7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                21.07.2021          P           52                  7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                21.07.2021          P           649                 7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                21.07.2021          P           293                 7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                21.07.2021          P           18                  7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                21.07.2021          P           139                 7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                21.07.2021          P           1,118               7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                21.07.2021          P           230                 7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                21.07.2021          P           55                  7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                21.07.2021          P           101                 7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
Day Total                                       2,691 
 
 
                22.07.2021          P           98                  7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                22.07.2021          P           90                  7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                22.07.2021          P           79                  7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                22.07.2021          P           213                 7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                22.07.2021          P           1,618               7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                22.07.2021          P           667                 7.50                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
Day Total                                       2,765 
 
 
                23.07.2021          P           60                  7.34                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                23.07.2021          P           387                 7.34                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                23.07.2021          P           290                 7.40                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
                23.07.2021          P           5                   7.30                       Brussels - EURONEXT 
Day Total                                       742 
 
 
Total 19.07.2021 -                              19,477 
23.07.2021

[** End of Message **] -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1221499 2021-07-26

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221499&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

HOT NEWS