PRESS RELEASE | OCTOBER 01, 2020 Manufacturing Day: October 2, 2020 The U.S. Census Bureau celebrates the importance of the manufacturing sector to the nation's economy during the ninth annual observance of Manufacturing Day.

OCT. 1 , 2020- The U.S. Census Bureau today celebrates the importance of the manufacturing sector to the nation's economy during the ninth annual observance of Manufacturing Day. The event, traditionally held the first Friday in October, has been set aside to recognize this sector's vast economic contributions.

The Census Bureau has created a Manufacturing Day home page with valuable manufacturing statistics and data products and is posting historical facts about manufacturing on Twitter and Facebook.

The Manufacturing Day website features a host of helpful data and tools, including:



Economic Census

The Economic Census, the Census Bureau's most comprehensive source of information on American businesses and the economy, began collecting statistics on the manufacturing sector in 1810. In addition to the Economic Census, the Census Bureau publishes manufacturing statistics from a number of sources, including the American Community Survey, Annual Survey of Manufactures, multiple economic indicators, and the Annual Business Survey.

Collectively, the data paint a picture of the state of this key economic sector.

For a complete list and more details on the sources of manufacturing data from the Census Bureau, visit www.census.gov/mfgday>.

