PRESS RELEASE OF BCT EXECUTIVE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 30 NOVEMBER 2020 Read

The Board held its periodic meeting remotely on 30 November 2020 and took note at the start of its work of recent trends in economic, monetary and financial indicators, noting in this regard a decline in economic growth during the third quarter of 2020 of around 6% in annual shift, despite the significant recovery recorded compared to the second quarter of the current year (+ 19.8% against -20.4% in the previous quarter, in terms of quarterly variations), in the wake of the lifting of total sanitary confinement. Consequently, the Tunisian economy recorded an unprecedented contraction of 10%, in constant prices, during the first nine months of the current year, against a growth of 1.1% in the same period of the previous year.

As for trend in prices, the Board noted the stabilization of the inflation rate in October 2020 at around 5.4% in annual shit for the third month in a row, against 6.5% a year earlier. This trend is due to the easing recorded in the prices of manufacturing and food products, while service prices have rather accelerated. The main indicators of core inflation also continued their downward trend, in particular the rise in prices excluding regulated and fresh products, which reached 4.9% in October 2020 against 5% a month earlier.

Regarding the external sector, the Board underlined the notable regression of the current account deficit during the first ten months of 2020, down to 5.8% of GDP, against 7.5% for the same period of the previous year. This result is mainly attributable to the fallout from the COVID-19 crisis on the volume and value of Tunisia's foreign trade. Nevertheless, the net external capital flows made it possible to cover the current deficit and to consolidate the level of net foreign currency assets which reached 22,375 MTD or 154 days of import on 27 November 2020 against 18,999 MTD or 107 days of import at the same date of the previous year.

Furthermore and as for financing of the State budget for the year 2020, the Board took note of the approval by the Assembly of People Representatives of Article 5 of the amending finance law, authorizing the BCT , exceptionally, to finance part of the budget deficit caused by fallout from COVID-19 crisis, by granting facilities for the General Treasury of Tunisia worth 2,810 MTD. The Board affirmed that the BCT will be more watchful to intervene, if necessary, in order to contain the potential effects of this measure, in particular on macroeconomic stability, the level of inflation and the rate of exchange rate, emphasizing on the one hand the need to strengthen coordination between monetary and budgetary policies and on the other hand, the obligation to speed up implementation of a set of reforms aimed at curbing abuses and preventing a further slippage in public finances in the future.

After discussions and deliberations on the aforementioned issues, the Board affirmed that in view of the uncertainties surrounding the outlook for the national economic and financial situation, in addition to the continuing repercussions of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic , it is imperative to coordinate efforts of all the relevant parties in order to achieve political and social stability, a necessary condition to revive production capacities, particularly in vital sectors such as extractive industries and to set out reforms aiming to stimulate the economy within the framework of an economic plan which outlines in particular the sectoral policies to be adopted while improving the business climate and ensuring the sustainability of major financial balances. Hence, the Board decided to keep unchanged the key interest rate of the Central Bank of Tunisia.