PRESS RELEASE : Pleasures Magazine: The Path to -2-

02/27/2021 | 02:24am EST
by my life coach for a session, then attended my good friend's birthday lunch time. After an hour, I was back to work 
and signed a contract with new suppliers. Then, I arranged a couple more events in the evening in different parts of 
town and arrived back home around 11:30 pm. In free time I like to practice piano, and from time to time catch up with 
friends. 
How do you balance running three businesses at the same time? 
Basically, I am working even when I am eating, training, meeting with friends, going to a spa or shopping. I am 
constantly on the phone and work non-stop. Events, especially, require my involvement 24/7 as people have a tendency to 
plan everything at the last moment. We usually have extremely limited time to prepare and organize events. I am 
incredibly lucky that my team can react very quickly while not diminishing the quality. 
What are some make or break moments in your career, especially in such areas as important client meetings, 
presentations, procurement, and pitches? 
Just this morning we have done some work for Conor McGregor and his family. It was at the very last moment. I was 
literally sleeping when I had a call. It is important to be flexible and creative. Some of my clients really surprised 
me. For example, Diana, a 5-year-old girl from Ukraine. On her last birthday, which we helped to organize, she was 
celebrating 50 million followers on YouTube. After just 6 months it was already 70 million! Just to compare, Beyonce 
has only 22 million followers and Canadian artiste 'The Weekend' has 23 million. 
We had opened less than a month before COVID-19 pandemic took over, but have already worked with Bulgari, SEPHORA, 
Hermes, Cartier, Kempinski, Maison des Fleur, Coya, ShanghaiMe, Laloge, Jumeirah Group, Amazonico and many more. 
What one piece of advice would you give any aspiring female business leaders reading this? 
Do not underestimate yourself. Let me rephrase it. Do not overestimate yourself now, but do not underestimate who you 
can be. 
I believe the most effective way of operating in the world is to conceptualize the highest good that you can conceive 
and then commit yourself to it. Your aim sets the world around you. On a separate note, I would like to mention that it 
is quite important to choose the career which leaves you fulfilled. It is also important to discover, as early as 
possible, that there are other dimensions to fulfillment. 
What would be the one piece of advice you would share with entrepreneurs who want to launch a new yoga product? 
Whatever you are about to launch, also think what it stands for. People more likely go for meaningfulness. If you have 
a sustaining meaning then, 'he who has a why can bear any how'. Nobility of purpose, that is it. 
Also check who is your target audience, and their values. Find out what they want from the product/service and offer it 
to them in the best possible way you can. 
How do you unwind? 
Before the global pandemic, I used to travel. Exploring new cultures and new places is a great way to switch off. I 
also do acupuncture, different breathing techniques and, most important, meeting like-minded people - this is quite 
beneficial for mental health and an emotionally stable life. 
What is your beauty routine? 
I take a really good care of body and my skin. I am always keen to try new facial products. Recently, I switched to 
Biologique Recherche, and I am really happy. My top three treatments: Nuface microcurrent, hydrofacials and micro 
needling. It is also particularly important to keep your skin clean. Always take off make up at night, no matter how 
tired you are. 
What fashion item can you not do without? 
I am not that attached to things. I can easily replace or buy new items. 
What basically informs the way you dress? 
If you enter my wardrobe you will see lots of silk and velvet, animal, cat/snake prints. I like to stand out in the way 
I dress and at the same time remain elegant. 
Five tips on how to lead a balanced life in today's world: 
There are some fundamental things in life like work, family, network of friends or things you do besides your work, 
which you think are important, and much more. The more you strive to balance these things, the less is a chance that 
you will be exceptionally successful in one of them. If you want to be the best in what you are doing, it means you 
have to work harder than anyone else. 
There is no balance in it, but I like the idea that the optimal for a human being is not in chaos or in order. The 
balance is right on the line, when you are one foot in order, where you are fairly stable and another in chaos, where 
new, interesting, and compelling things are happening to you. Your nervous system can tell quite precisely when you are 
on the line; basically, when you are interested and engaged in what you are doing. 
I do believe it is still possible to organize your life and be successful. Get a routine and set up your social 
structure. Work on your discipline every day (this is especially hard for creative people). Watch whom you are spending 
the most time with and set meaningful goals in life. 
Short takes: 
If you had to carry just 3 essentials on a trip what would it be? 
Passport (with lots of empty pages in a case trip will be extended), phone (with Apple Pay), and a friend. 
The best place to practice yoga. 
Anywhere in the nature, jungle or mountain, sunrise or sunset, where you can connect with yourself more. 
Beach holiday or city adventure? 
I live in a city with a beach! So probably mountains or jungle for a change. 
Coffee or herbal tea? 
Fun fact, I can drink both at the same time. 
Cars or hikes? 
I spend lots of time driving. 
Bags or shoes? 
Jewelry. 
Home practice or class practice? 
Class practice, where I am not allowed to use my phone. 
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your story with us. 
The pleasure's all mine. 
How may you be contacted? 
Website: www.budzyshop.com 
Email: info@budzyshop.com 
IG: @natali.budzei 
Tel: +971 56 265 8388 
SOURCE: Pleasures Magazine 
