Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger

06/15/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. / Key word(s): Merger 
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger 
2021-06-15 / 18:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger 
SAN CLEMENTE, CA and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB:RSLS) and Obalon 
Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) announced today the anticipated closing of their previously announced merger to be 
effective after the close of the market today, June 15, 2021. The shares of common stock of the combined company are 
expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, under the name ReShape 
Lifesciences Inc. and the trading symbol "RSLS." 
Immediately following the effective time of the merger, existing ReShape stockholders will own 51% and existing Obalon 
stockholders will own 49% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the combined company. Holders of shares of 
ReShape common stock will receive 0.5637 shares of the combined company's common stock for each share of ReShape common 
stock then held (as calculated on a post-reverse stock split basis). Holders of shares of Obalon common stock will 
continue to hold their shares, subject to adjustment for the reverse stock split of Obalon's common stock prior to the 
merger. 
At a special meeting of Obalon's stockholders on May 25, 2021, Obalon's stockholders approved the issuance of shares of 
Obalon's common stock to the stockholders of ReShape and an amendment to Obalon's certificate of incorporation to 
effect the reverse stock split. Immediately prior to the closing of the merger, Obalon will effect a 1-for-3 reverse 
stock split of its common stock. At a special meeting of ReShape's stockholders on May 13, 2021, ReShape's stockholders 
approved the merger and other transactions contemplated by the agreement and plan of merger. 
About ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 
ReShape Lifesciences is America's premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven 
products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band(R) and associated 
program provide minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical 
stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest(TM) System is an investigational 
(outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, 
emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps obese and morbidly obese 
patients with rapid weight loss without permanently changing patient anatomy. The recently launched ReShapeCare(TM) 
Virtual health coaching program is a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports lifestyle changes for 
all weight-loss patients, to help them keep the weight off over time. 
About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. 
Obalon Therapeutics is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for 
weight loss. 
Forward-Looking Statements 
Certain statements contained in this document are "forward-looking statements." Examples of such statements include, 
but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated timing and ratio of Obalon's reverse stock split, the 
anticipated timing and completion of the proposed merger; and the combined company's listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market 
after closing of the proposed merger. ReShape and/or Obalon may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the 
intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place 
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and 
involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the 
forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties 
associated with the ability to consummate the proposed reverse stock split and merger through the process being 
conducted by ReShape and Obalon. ReShape and Obalon disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking 
statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. 
ReShape Contact: 
Thomas Stankovich 
Chief Financial Officer 
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 
949-276-6042 
tstankovich@ReShapeLifesci.com 
ReShape Investor Contact: 
James Salierno/Daniel Kontoh-Boateng 
The Ruth Group 
646-536-7028/7019 
jsalierno@theruthgroup.com 
dboateng@theruthgroup.com 
SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1208349 2021-06-15

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208349&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2021 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.36% 34269.21 Delayed Quote.12.65%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.55% 14097.209855 Delayed Quote.9.98%
OBALON THERAPEUTICS 33.33% 4.53 Delayed Quote.116.00%
Latest news "Companies"
12:52pAmEx to allow staff to work from home two days a week
RE
12:52pTHALES  : Launches New Line of Satellite Communications Solution to Ensure Reliable Connectivity Worldwide on Iridium Certus®
PU
12:52pWARNER MUSIC  : WEA Taps Danielle Lee for the Newly Created Role of President, Warner Music Artist and Fan Experiences
PU
12:52pASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : OPTIMIZE 2021 APM Session Highlights
PU
12:51pAmericans are curious about electric trucks, but low cost, durability come first - Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
12:51pMEDIA-Alibaba falls victim to Chinese web crawler in large data leak - WSJ
RE
12:50pNEW YORK TIMES  : Chris Buckley Wins Don Bolles Medal
PU
12:50pOPENING STATEMENT : Republican Leader Michelle Fischbach Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit Subcommittee Hearing: Examining Opportunities for Growth and Investment in Rural America
PU
12:49pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 4143.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:49pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.47% Higher at 3565.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, Pfizer, Rolls-Royce, Nike, Oatly...
4Markets near record highs as Fed kicks off two-day policy meeting
5UK and Australia agree 'comprehensive and ambitious' free trade deal

HOT NEWS