PRESS RELEASE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger
2021-06-15 / 18:30
SAN CLEMENTE, CA and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB:RSLS) and Obalon
Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) announced today the anticipated closing of their previously announced merger to be
effective after the close of the market today, June 15, 2021. The shares of common stock of the combined company are
expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, under the name ReShape
Lifesciences Inc. and the trading symbol "RSLS."
Immediately following the effective time of the merger, existing ReShape stockholders will own 51% and existing Obalon
stockholders will own 49% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the combined company. Holders of shares of
ReShape common stock will receive 0.5637 shares of the combined company's common stock for each share of ReShape common
stock then held (as calculated on a post-reverse stock split basis). Holders of shares of Obalon common stock will
continue to hold their shares, subject to adjustment for the reverse stock split of Obalon's common stock prior to the
merger.
At a special meeting of Obalon's stockholders on May 25, 2021, Obalon's stockholders approved the issuance of shares of
Obalon's common stock to the stockholders of ReShape and an amendment to Obalon's certificate of incorporation to
effect the reverse stock split. Immediately prior to the closing of the merger, Obalon will effect a 1-for-3 reverse
stock split of its common stock. At a special meeting of ReShape's stockholders on May 13, 2021, ReShape's stockholders
approved the merger and other transactions contemplated by the agreement and plan of merger.
About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
ReShape Lifesciences is America's premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven
products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band(R) and associated
program provide minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical
stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest(TM) System is an investigational
(outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach,
emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps obese and morbidly obese
patients with rapid weight loss without permanently changing patient anatomy. The recently launched ReShapeCare(TM)
Virtual health coaching program is a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports lifestyle changes for
all weight-loss patients, to help them keep the weight off over time.
About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.
Obalon Therapeutics is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for
weight loss.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this document are "forward-looking statements." Examples of such statements include,
but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated timing and ratio of Obalon's reverse stock split, the
anticipated timing and completion of the proposed merger; and the combined company's listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market
after closing of the proposed merger. ReShape and/or Obalon may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the
intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and
involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the
forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties
associated with the ability to consummate the proposed reverse stock split and merger through the process being
conducted by ReShape and Obalon. ReShape and Obalon disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking
statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
ReShape Contact:
Thomas Stankovich
Chief Financial Officer
ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
949-276-6042
tstankovich@ReShapeLifesci.com
ReShape Investor Contact:
James Salierno/Daniel Kontoh-Boateng
The Ruth Group
646-536-7028/7019
jsalierno@theruthgroup.com
dboateng@theruthgroup.com
SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
