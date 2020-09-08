PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 08, 2020 Over 88% of Households Counted So Far in 2020 Census So far, 22.7% have been counted by census takers and other field data collection operations, and 65.5% of housing units responded online, by phone or by mail.

SEPT. 8, 2020 - Over 88% of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census as of today, with 22.7% counted by census takers and other field data collection operations, and 65.5% of housing units responding online, by phone or by mail.

Every day, the U.S. Census Bureau releases the 2020 Census housing unit completion rate for the nation, all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. In addition, the Census Bureau releases the completion rates for the Nonresponse Followup operation by area census office.

The Census Bureau is committed to a complete and accurate count, and urges every household to respond when a census visits or to respond on their own by using their census ID online, by phone or by mail.

Visit 2020census.gov to respond now and for more details.

