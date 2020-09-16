Log in
PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 2019 American Housing Survey Data Now Available The biennial AHS is the nation's most comprehensive housing survey, providing current data on a wide range of housing subjects.

09/16/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

SEPT. 16, 2020 ― Today the U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development released new housing data from the 2019 American Housing Survey (AHS) through the AHS Table Creator. The interactive data tool allows users to create custom tables of housing and demographic estimates for the nation, nine states and 25 metropolitan areas.

The biennial AHS is the nation's most comprehensive housing survey, providing current data on a wide range of housing subjects. Topics unique to the AHS include characteristics and physical condition of U.S. housing units, indicators of housing and neighborhood quality, and home improvement activities.

On September 30, the 2019 AHS public use file and codebook will also be available. The public use file is a microdata file that allows users to delve further into the rich detail collected in the AHS.

No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 19:34:08 UTC
