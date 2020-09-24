PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 Small Business Pulse Survey Phase 2 Weekly Data Release The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the second phase of the experimental Small Business Pulse Survey.

Sept. 24, 2020 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the second phase of the experimental Small Business Pulse Survey. Data collection began Aug. 9, 2020. Results will be released weekly starting Aug. 20 through Oct. 15, 2020. The second phase includes questions on the core concepts from the first phase of the survey, as well as updated content on the rehiring of laid off or furloughed employees, work from home, use of online platforms to offer goods or services, and changes in capacity of the business. The second phase expands the federal assistance questions to include tax deferrals and credits as well as the Federal Reserve's Main Street Lending program, and asks businesses about future program needs.

Data are available through the Small Business Pulse Survey Interactive Tool and downloadable files.

The Small Business Pulse Survey is designed to collect real-time data on how small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic inform federal and state response and recovery planning.

No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.

###