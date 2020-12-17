PRESS RELEASE : SHS invests in Swiss-German specialty drug company Develco Pharma

DGAP-News: SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH / Key word(s):
SHS invests in Swiss-German specialty drug company Develco Pharma
· *Tübingen-based industry investor SHS acquires minority share in
formulation specialist Develco Pharma*
· *Develco specializes in the development, approval and production of
innovative and generic specialty drugs and offers a unique and broad set
of formulation technologies for orally administered medicines with
specific substance-release profiles*
· *Develco operates a state-of-the-art production facility of its own in
Germany*
· *Equity investment accelerates the development of new medicines*
*Tübingen, Germany, December 17, 2020*
Tübingen-based SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH is investing
from its SHS V fund in the Swiss-German specialty drug company Develco
Pharma. Founded in 2006 and now with more than 120 employees, the company
operates in Switzerland and Schopfheim, Germany, developing and
manufacturing orally administered medicines containing known active
ingredients in formulations that offer delayed or modified release of active
ingredients. Develco has state-of-the-art production operations of its own;
its customers include world-leading pharmaceuticals companies that market
the products internationally.
*Orally administered, prolonged-release medicinal products: an attractive
growth field*
"The development of orally administered medicines with sustained-delivery
dosage forms is a demanding, dynamic and interdisciplinary field of work
with very good prospects for growth," Hubertus Leonhardt, Managing Partner
at SHS, remarked about the investment. "We are delighted at the opportunity
to work with the management at Develco."
Medicines of the kind Develco Pharma has been developing and manufacturing
since 2006 typically link a proven, approved active ingredient with a
formulation that permits a modified or delayed release of that active
ingredient: One example of this is the painkiller that is taken once in the
morning and releases its active ingredient slowly and in a controlled manner
over the course of the day. This is better for the patient - and it also
improves compliance with prescribed dosages. Develco Pharma has earned an
excellent reputation as a developer and producer in this field over the past
14 years.
"With a skilled and highly motivated team working under the direction of
Board of Directors Head Dr. Mathias Scheer and CEO Dr. Martin Renner,
Develco Pharma has occupied a very attractive and profitable niche. The team
has a great deal of expertise and experience in the field of oral
drug-delivery systems. This is also reflected in the company's roster of
customers," according to Manfred Ulmer-Weber, who will join the Develco
Board of Directors on behalf of Tübingen-based industry investor SHS.
*Successful in the niche*
Develco was established in 2006 by Dr. Mathias Scheer and the late Dr. Dirk
Kramer. Other members of management who are still active to this day joined
the firm immediately thereafter and hold the majority of the company's
shares. The company has locations in Stansstad and Pratteln in Switzerland,
and in Schopfheim, in the Baden region of Germany, where a production
operation was launched in 2016. Some 200 million analgesics are currently
manufactured for the global market there - with considerable potential for
expansion. Experts at Develco estimate a market volume for strong analgesics
(narcotics) of some 500 million tablets per year in Germany alone.
Develco co-founder and Board of Directors Head Dr. Mathias Scheer is very
pleased with the entry of SHS: "We are happy that we have found an
experienced industry investor in SHS, a partner that will devote its
expertise and network toward realizing our plans for growth." The Develco
CEO, Dr. Martin Renner, is also very optimistic: "We are currently
broadening our pipeline so we can use our expertise to advance into new
therapeutic fields, also with potential new partners we are looking for.
With SHS on board, we can now push ahead with this effort even more
vigorously. We are proud to have gained a partner of the calibre of SHS."
*A logical addition to the SHS portfolio*
As part of the capital increase, Tübingen-based SHS will gain a minority
share and be active in the Board of Directors. Other senior managers at
Develco are taking part in the capital measure as well.
For SHS Partner and Managing Director Hubertus Leonhardt, the investment in
the innovative medium-sized company is a logical addition to the existing
SHS portfolio in the current fund generation V: "We also invested in
companies in this sector during the two previous fund generations, SHS III
and SHS IV."
During the coming quarters, as fund generation V goes forward at SHS, the
Tübingen-based equity investor aims to acquire further minority and majority
shares in the fields of medical technology, diagnostics, drug delivery, CDMO
and life sciences tools.
*About SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH:*
SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement is based in Tuebingen, Germany,
and invests in medical technology and life science companies with a focus on
expansion financing, changes in shareholder structures and successor
situations. SHS holds minority as well as majority interests. The company
was founded in 1993 and has since gained extensive experience as an industry
investor which supports the growth of its portfolio companies through a
network of partnerships regarding the introduction of new products,
regulatory issues or entering new markets. The SHS fund's European based
investors include pension funds, strategic investors, funds of funds, family
offices, entrepreneurs and the SHS management team. The AIFM-registered
company invests up to &euro30 million in equity capital and volumes
exceeding this amount are implemented with a network of co-investors. SHS is
currently investing from its fifth fund which received capital commitments
of more than &euro130 million. Further information:
http://www.shs-capital.eu/en/ [1]
*PR contact:*
Regine Hujer
SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH
Bismarckstrasse 12
72072 Tuebingen
tuebingen@shs-capital.eu
Norbert Kraas
cc@shs-capital.eu [4]
+49 172 8061014
*About Develco Pharma:*
With headquarters in Pratteln, Switzerland, Develco Pharma is a Swiss-German
pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and manufacture of
orally administered, prolonged-release drugs containing known active
ingredients. Established in 2006, today the company has a workforce of 125
employees. In Germany, a state-of-the-art production facility for analgesics
has been in operation in Schopfheim, in the Baden region, since 2016.
Develco identifies and defines pharmaceutical products containing known
active ingredients and develops generic and innovative formulations for the
delayed or modified release of active ingredients. On the strength of its
experience and innovativeness, the company has emerged as an internationally
recognized provider of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of severe pain. The
customer base of Develco Pharma includes global pharmaceuticals groups. The
company has some 180 market approvals in all (products of different dosages)
in Europe, the US, Asia and Australia.
For further information, go to: www.develco.ch [5]
Develco operates a state-of-the-art production facility for specialty
pharmaceuticals in Schopfheim, Baden.
