PRESS RELEASE : SHS invests in Swiss-German specialty drug company Develco Pharma

12/17/2020 | 03:01am EST
 DGAP-News: SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH / Key word(s): 
Investment/Private Equity 
SHS invests in Swiss-German specialty drug company Develco Pharma 
 
2020-12-17 / 09:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*SHS invests in Swiss-German specialty drug company Develco Pharma* 
 
· *Tübingen-based industry investor SHS acquires minority share in 
formulation specialist Develco Pharma* 
 
· *Develco specializes in the development, approval and production of 
innovative and generic specialty drugs and offers a unique and broad set 
of formulation technologies for orally administered medicines with 
specific substance-release profiles* 
 
· *Develco operates a state-of-the-art production facility of its own in 
Germany* 
 
· *Equity investment accelerates the development of new medicines* 
 
*Tübingen, Germany, December 17, 2020* 
 
Tübingen-based SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH is investing 
from its SHS V fund in the Swiss-German specialty drug company Develco 
Pharma. Founded in 2006 and now with more than 120 employees, the company 
operates in Switzerland and Schopfheim, Germany, developing and 
manufacturing orally administered medicines containing known active 
ingredients in formulations that offer delayed or modified release of active 
ingredients. Develco has state-of-the-art production operations of its own; 
its customers include world-leading pharmaceuticals companies that market 
the products internationally. 
 
*Orally administered, prolonged-release medicinal products: an attractive 
growth field* 
 
"The development of orally administered medicines with sustained-delivery 
dosage forms is a demanding, dynamic and interdisciplinary field of work 
with very good prospects for growth," Hubertus Leonhardt, Managing Partner 
at SHS, remarked about the investment. "We are delighted at the opportunity 
to work with the management at Develco." 
 
Medicines of the kind Develco Pharma has been developing and manufacturing 
since 2006 typically link a proven, approved active ingredient with a 
formulation that permits a modified or delayed release of that active 
ingredient: One example of this is the painkiller that is taken once in the 
morning and releases its active ingredient slowly and in a controlled manner 
over the course of the day. This is better for the patient - and it also 
improves compliance with prescribed dosages. Develco Pharma has earned an 
excellent reputation as a developer and producer in this field over the past 
14 years. 
 
"With a skilled and highly motivated team working under the direction of 
Board of Directors Head Dr. Mathias Scheer and CEO Dr. Martin Renner, 
Develco Pharma has occupied a very attractive and profitable niche. The team 
has a great deal of expertise and experience in the field of oral 
drug-delivery systems. This is also reflected in the company's roster of 
customers," according to Manfred Ulmer-Weber, who will join the Develco 
Board of Directors on behalf of Tübingen-based industry investor SHS. 
 
*Successful in the niche* 
 
Develco was established in 2006 by Dr. Mathias Scheer and the late Dr. Dirk 
Kramer. Other members of management who are still active to this day joined 
the firm immediately thereafter and hold the majority of the company's 
shares. The company has locations in Stansstad and Pratteln in Switzerland, 
and in Schopfheim, in the Baden region of Germany, where a production 
operation was launched in 2016. Some 200 million analgesics are currently 
manufactured for the global market there - with considerable potential for 
expansion. Experts at Develco estimate a market volume for strong analgesics 
(narcotics) of some 500 million tablets per year in Germany alone. 
 
Develco co-founder and Board of Directors Head Dr. Mathias Scheer is very 
pleased with the entry of SHS: "We are happy that we have found an 
experienced industry investor in SHS, a partner that will devote its 
expertise and network toward realizing our plans for growth." The Develco 
CEO, Dr. Martin Renner, is also very optimistic: "We are currently 
broadening our pipeline so we can use our expertise to advance into new 
therapeutic fields, also with potential new partners we are looking for. 
With SHS on board, we can now push ahead with this effort even more 
vigorously. We are proud to have gained a partner of the calibre of SHS." 
 
*A logical addition to the SHS portfolio* 
 
As part of the capital increase, Tübingen-based SHS will gain a minority 
share and be active in the Board of Directors. Other senior managers at 
Develco are taking part in the capital measure as well. 
 
For SHS Partner and Managing Director Hubertus Leonhardt, the investment in 
the innovative medium-sized company is a logical addition to the existing 
SHS portfolio in the current fund generation V: "We also invested in 
companies in this sector during the two previous fund generations, SHS III 
and SHS IV." 
 
During the coming quarters, as fund generation V goes forward at SHS, the 
Tübingen-based equity investor aims to acquire further minority and majority 
shares in the fields of medical technology, diagnostics, drug delivery, CDMO 
and life sciences tools. 
 
*About SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH:* 
SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement is based in Tuebingen, Germany, 
and invests in medical technology and life science companies with a focus on 
expansion financing, changes in shareholder structures and successor 
situations. SHS holds minority as well as majority interests. The company 
was founded in 1993 and has since gained extensive experience as an industry 
investor which supports the growth of its portfolio companies through a 
network of partnerships regarding the introduction of new products, 
regulatory issues or entering new markets. The SHS fund's European based 
investors include pension funds, strategic investors, funds of funds, family 
offices, entrepreneurs and the SHS management team. The AIFM-registered 
company invests up to &euro30 million in equity capital and volumes 
exceeding this amount are implemented with a network of co-investors. SHS is 
currently investing from its fifth fund which received capital commitments 
of more than &euro130 million. Further information: 
http://www.shs-capital.eu/en/ [1] 
 
*Are you interested in receiving regular updates about SHS?* *Subscribe to 
our newsletter *http://www.shs-capital.eu/en/newsletter/ [2] *and follow us 
on LinkedIn* 
https://www.linkedin.com/company/shs-gesellschaft-fuer-beteiligungsmanagemen 
t-mbh [3] 
 
*PR contact:* 
Regine Hujer 
SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH 
Bismarckstrasse 12 
72072 Tuebingen 
tuebingen@shs-capital.eu 
 
Norbert Kraas 
cc@shs-capital.eu [4] 
+49 172 8061014 
 
*About Develco Pharma:* 
With headquarters in Pratteln, Switzerland, Develco Pharma is a Swiss-German 
pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and manufacture of 
orally administered, prolonged-release drugs containing known active 
ingredients. Established in 2006, today the company has a workforce of 125 
employees. In Germany, a state-of-the-art production facility for analgesics 
has been in operation in Schopfheim, in the Baden region, since 2016. 
Develco identifies and defines pharmaceutical products containing known 
active ingredients and develops generic and innovative formulations for the 
delayed or modified release of active ingredients. On the strength of its 
experience and innovativeness, the company has emerged as an internationally 
recognized provider of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of severe pain. The 
customer base of Develco Pharma includes global pharmaceuticals groups. The 
company has some 180 market approvals in all (products of different dosages) 
in Europe, the US, Asia and Australia. 
For further information, go to: www.develco.ch [5] 
 
Develco operates a state-of-the-art production facility for specialty 
pharmaceuticals in Schopfheim, Baden. 
 
2020-12-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
1154929 2020-12-17 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1a49f23125e4bc25ba3c9a11943a1d1&application_id=1154929&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bf67111ca59f6808b4afb60290a85e2f&application_id=1154929&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=251004cdff3f946b3f376b7c3fb0d7cc&application_id=1154929&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
4: mailto:norbertkraas@kraas-lachmann.com 
5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8c63745e963e6764dcc8350c34eff2bb&application_id=1154929&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

