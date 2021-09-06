PRESS RELEASE : SPD state chair Franziska Giffey visits HPS Home Power Solutions, supplier of the world's first home solar-hydrogen power plant

DGAP-News: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SPD state chair Franziska Giffey visits HPS Home Power Solutions, supplier of the world's first home solar-hydrogen power plant 2021-09-06 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SPD state chair Franziska Giffey visits HPS Home Power Solutions, supplier of the world's first home solar-hydrogen power plant

Berlin, 6 September 2021 - On 3 September 2021, Franziska Giffey, chair of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, and other policymakers paid a visit to technology company HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH (HPS) in Berlin-Adlershof. HPS is the provider of picea, the world's first solar-hydrogen power plant for one- and two-family houses.

Can I fully supply my home with electricity generated from solar panels on my roof even in winter? Is it possible to generate and use hydrogen as a private individual? And how safe is green hydrogen in the home? These were just some of the questions discussed last Friday by Zeyad Abul-Ella, Managing Director and co-founder of HPS, and the Berlin delegation. On behalf of the HPS staff, technical expert Ramona Jenkins provided an insight into the daily work of HPS's development department. Ms. Giffey was impressed by the potential applications of green hydrogen for long-term storage and the innovative capacity of HPS. She also stressed the importance of picea for climate protection in the private home sector.

"We are delighted to have Ms. Giffey and her delegation here at HPS," said Managing Director Abul-Ella. "The growing attention paid to HPS and picea really shows us that we all want to advance climate protection together based on innovative solutions. picea, our solar-hydrogen power plant, is an important component in this context, as it enables grid-independent year-round carbon-free power supply."

Since the start of production at the end of 2020, the picea system has already been sold more than 120 times. This year, HPS has entered into partnership agreements with the distributor Energieinsel and the planning and project development company Wohnwerke. HPS has won the Handelsblatt Energy Award 2020 and The smarter E Award 2021 for its achievements, innovations and the development of picea. The company regularly holds webinars to inform interested parties about the latest picea developments. The next webinar will take place on 22 September 2021 (see https:// www.homepowersolutions.de/webinar).

About picea

picea is the world's first hydrogen-based electricity storage system for one and two-family houses. The energy surpluses achieved on sunny days from a photovoltaic system are stored as green hydrogen to make electricity and heat available in the dark season. picea provides year-round, carbon-free full power supply and also reduces heating costs. One picea system avoids approx. 3 tons of carbon dioxide per year, binding as much carbon dioxide as 130 mature spruce trees. HPS started delivering the first picea systems in 2019. With contract manufacturing having started in 2020, larger quantities are being produced and become available for delivery in 2021. picea has won several prestigious awards, most recently the Handelsblatt Energy Award 2020 and the Smarter E Award 2021.

About HPS Home Power Solutions

HPS develops and produces integrated systems for the storage and use of solar energy for one- and two-family houses. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2014 by Zeyad Abul-Ella and Dr. Henrik Colell and stands for reliability, independence and sustainability in decentralized energy supply. picea, developed by HPS, is the first system worldwide that combines electricity storage, heating support and residential ventilation in one compact product. For more information, please visit: http://www.homepowersolutions.de/en For a high-resolution image please contact nils.boenigk@homepowersolutions.de.

