Press release SUSE S.A. sets final offer price for IPO at EUR30 per share - Final offer price for initial public offering ("IPO") at EUR30 per share - Total offer volume of approximately EUR1.1 billion, assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe Option - The Selling Shareholder has decided not to make use of an available Upsize Option, despite a significant oversubscription of the orderbook across the price range - Final offer price implies a market capitalization of EUR5 billion - Funds managed and advised by Capital Research Global Investors and GIC Private Limited have agreed to purchase offer shares with an aggregate value of EUR0.34 billion at the offer price - Expected free float of 24.3%, based on the total offer size - First day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange expected for 19 May 2021 Nuremberg, 17 May 2021 - SUSE S.A. (the "Company" or "SUSE"), an independent leader in open source software, specializing in Linux enterprise operating systems, container management and storage, as well as Edge software solutions, and its owner Marcel LUX III SARL ("the Selling Shareholder"), a company indirectly owned by funds advised by EQT AB Group, has set the final offer price for its IPO at EUR30 per share. The total offer size (which assumes full exercise of the Greenshoe Option) amounts to approximately EUR1.1 billion and implies a total market capitalization of EUR5 billion, in each case based on the final offer price. Upon completion of the offering the expected free float will amount to 24.3%, based on the total offer size. Melissa Di Donato, CEO of SUSE, said: "The IPO is an important strategic milestone for SUSE. Not only does it give us long-term financial and strategic flexibility, but it also allows us to continue to control our own destiny in the pursuit of organic and inorganic growth. I am thrilled about the opportunities we have ahead and the value we can create for our customers, our employees, and our shareholders. Therefore, I have decided to invest more than 80% of my net proceeds, which have been disclosed in the prospectus, in the IPO. I am excited to continue leading SUSE to realize its long-term potential, while also supporting the Company as a significant shareholder." Johannes Reichel, Partner at EQT Partners, said: "We're delighted by the investor response to the offering, which is a testament to SUSE's differentiated position and long-term potential. SUSE is uniquely positioned to benefit as global digitalisation gathers pace. We look forward to continuing to work with Melissa and her entire team to further accelerate SUSE's growth over the coming years and would like to thank the entire SUSE team for the hard work to date." The total offer amounts to 37.3 million shares, assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe Option. 18.3 million newly issued shares were placed reaching gross primary proceeds of approximately EUR0.5 billion. In addition, 14.2 million existing shares were placed from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder reaching gross secondary proceeds of approximately EUR0.4 billion. A Greenshoe Option for up to 4.8 million existing shares has been granted from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder. The Selling Shareholder has decided not to make use of an available Upsize Option, despite a significant oversubscription across the price range. As part of the Offering, two Cornerstone Investors, funds managed and advised by Capital Research Global Investors and GIC Private Limited, will acquire shares with a combined aggregate value of EUR0.34 billion at the offer price. SUSE S.A. and the Selling Shareholder have agreed to a customary lock-up period of 180 days and participants of equity participation programs and a virtual stock option program are subject to a customary lock-up period of 12 months with regards to shares and options received under such programs, each following the first day of trading of the Company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Trading in the Company's shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on 19 May 2021 under the trading symbol SUSE and the ISIN LU2333210958. BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, with Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and J.P. Morgan supporting the transaction as Joint Bookrunners. About SUSE SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source solutions. It specializes in Enterprise Linux, Kubernetes Management, and Edge solutions, and collaborates with partners and communities to empower customers to innovate everywhere - from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com. About EQT EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of almost three decades of delivering consistent and attractive returns across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. Uniquely, EQT is the only large private markets firm in the world with investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity. Including Exeter, EQT today has more than EUR 67 billion in assets under management across 26 active funds within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets. With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does. The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with more than 975 employees. 