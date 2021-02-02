Log in
PRESS RELEASE: Scenic Biotech BV: Scenic Biotech Appoints Dr. Philippe Dro as Independent Chairman

02/02/2021 | 03:32am EST
DGAP-News: Scenic Biotech BV / Key word(s): Personnel 
Scenic Biotech BV: Scenic Biotech Appoints Dr. Philippe Dro as Independent Chairman 
2021-02-02 / 09:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Scenic Biotech Appoints Dr. Philippe Dro as Independent Chairman 
- Dr. Philippe Dro brings entrepreneurial expertise and biotech, medtech and pharma industry experience 
- Successful serial entrepreneur with track record of growing companies, notably for Themis and Glycovaxyn 
- Joins at a key juncture in Scenic Biotech's strategic growth, building its pipeline of genetic modifier drug 
candidates 
Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 2 February, 2021 - Scenic Biotech BV ("Scenic"), a pioneer in the discovery of genetic 
modifiers to enable the development of disease modifying therapeutics for rare genetic disorders and other devastating 
illnesses, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Philippe Dro as its independent Chairman. A highly experienced 
entrepreneur, he replaces Dr. Ulrich Grau who retires from the Board of Directors. 
Swiss-based Dr Dro is trained in industrial pharmacy and finance. He has built a successful career in the European 
biotech and medtech sectors, serving on the boards of several startup and scaleups, initiating and executing notable 
strategic transactions. Alongside his role as Chairman of Scenic, he also serves as Chairman of Luciole Medical AG 
(Switzerland). 
Dr. Dro's most recent experience has been in the vaccine sector; as Board member and CBO of Themis Biosciences 
(Austria), through to its sale to Merck & Co (MSD outside of the USA) in 2020; and as CEO and member of the Supervisory 
Board of GlycoVaxyn AG (Switzerland), leading it through to its acquisition by GSK. Before that, he led Endoart S.A. 
(Switzerland), a medtech company, as CEO and Chairman of the Board through a successful turnaround of the company 
leading to its acquisition by Allergan. As member of the founding team, he also worked at Axovan, a GPCR biotech which 
was acquired by Actelion in 2003. His earlier career experience in the pharmaceutical industry included managerial 
positions at Novartis, SkyePharma and Antares Pharma. 
Welcoming Dr. Dro to the Board, Dr. Oscar Izeboud, CEO of Scenic Biotech said: 
"Scenic has pioneered the genetic modifier space and is now gaining momentum as one of the most promising biotech 
companies in Europe. We welcome Philippe's very considerable transactional experience as we navigate the next stage of 
our growth and scaleup through financing rounds and strategic partnerships, to maximize the potential of our genetic 
modifier platform to identify novel disease targets for drug intervention. 
"I would also like to thank Ulrich for his strong leadership over his past three and a half years' of our early-stage 
growth." 
Dr. Philippe Dro, Chairman said: 
"I am passionate about the potential that innovative biotech has to improve outcomes for patients, enabling them to 
live healthy lives for longer. Scenic Biotech's genetic modifier technology is driving a completely new class of drug 
targets. With the fundamentals in place, the Company is poised for the next stage of its growth, to become a leading 
next-generation of science-led biotech companies that are changing medicine in the 21^st century." 
Genetic modifiers are genes that counteract the effect of a disease-causing gene. They may explain why some people with 
genetic mutations linked to severe disease end up having only mild or no symptoms. Also known as disease suppressors, 
genetic modifiers therefore positively influence the severity of disease and act as a 'natural form of protection'. 
In 2020 Scenic's potential was underlined by its strategic collaboration with Genentech which has a deal value that 
could exceed USUSD375M. It has raised Series A-funding through a syndicate of leading Dutch and UK venture investors, as 
well as non-dilutive grant funding. The current pipeline includes an immune-oncology program targeting CD47/QPCTL and 
druggable modifiers of NP-C1 (Niemann Pick disease, type C) and Barth syndrome, both rare metabolic disorders. 
-Ends- 
Notes to Editors: 
About Scenic Biotech 
Scenic Biotech is focused on identifying genetic modifiers, a completely new class of disease targets, for drug 
intervention. Also known as disease suppressors, genetic modifiers are genes that act to suppress or completely block 
the effect of a disease-causing mutated gene. 
As a pioneer in the field, Scenic Biotech is leveraging its Cell-Seq discovery platform to identify genetic modifiers 
across multiple therapeutic areas. It is building a pipeline of disease modifying therapeutics to treat devastating 
diseases including inherited rare diseases and cancer. Its lead candidates include an immune-oncology program targeting 
CD47/QPCTL, and two rare diseases programs based on druggable modifiers of NP-C1 (Niemann Pick disease, type C), a rare 
lipid storage disorder that affects lipid metabolism, or the way fats, lipids, and cholesterol are stored in or removed 
from your body, and Barth syndrome, an X-linked disorder also of lipid metabolism that affects the heart. 
Scenic Biotech is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The Company was founded in 2017 as a spin-out of the 
Netherlands Cancer Institute, and Oxford University, backed by a Dutch-UK syndicate of Venture Capital investors that 
include BioGeneration Ventures, Inkef Capital, and Oxford Sciences Innovation. 
Scenic Biotech refers to all companies within the Scenic group, comprising Scenic Holding BV and its two fully owned 
subsidiary companies: Scenic Immunology BV and Scenic Biotech BV. 
For further information please visit: www.scenicbiotech.com 
Follow up on LinkedIn 
For Further information, please contact: 
At the Company 
info@scenicbiotech.com 
Media Enquiries - Scenic Biotech 
Sue Charles, Charles Consultants, sue.charles59@outlook.com, +44 (0)7986 726585 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Scenic Biotech BV 
              Science Park 106 
              1098 XG Amsterdam 
              Netherlands 
Internet:     https://www.scenicbiotech.com/ 
EQS News ID:  1164949 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1164949 2021-02-02

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2021 03:31 ET (08:31 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTARES 0.00% 45.5 Real-time Quote.-2.76%
ANTARES PHARMA, INC. -0.91% 4.34 Delayed Quote.9.77%
NOVARTIS AG 0.00% 80.89 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
