PRESS RELEASE : Sectoral Asset Management: Vincent Duhamel joins the Board of Directors

01/11/2021 | 01:01am EST
 DGAP-News: b-public AG / Key word(s): Personnel 
Sectoral Asset Management: Vincent Duhamel joins the Board of Directors 
(news with additional features) 
 
2021-01-11 / 07:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
_Media Release_ 
 
*Vincent Duhamel joins the Board of Directors of Sectoral Asset Management* 
 
*Geneva, January 11, 2021. Sectoral Asset Management, which has operations 
in Montreal, Hong Kong and Geneva, is pleased to announce the appointment of 
Vincent Duhamel, CFA, as a member of its Board of Directors. Vincent Duhamel 
will bring his extensive expertise and experience in the finance industry to 
his new role and enhance the company's strength. * 
 
Until June 2020, Vincent Duhamel was Vice Chairman and Global President of 
Fiera Capital, a leading Canadian asset management firm. In these roles, 
Vincent Duhamel was responsible for building the strategic plan to globalize 
and integrate Fiera Capital's activities and he also managed its Legal and 
Finance functions as well as its operational and distribution activities. 
"We are convinced that Sectoral will benefit from Vincent's deep experience 
as we execute our growth plan," stated Sectoral Asset Management's Chairman 
Jérôme Pfund. 
 
Vincent Duhamel has a proven track record in leading large investment teams 
in multi-cultural environments. 
Prior to joining Fiera Capital, he held several senior positions in Asia and 
Canada. He moved to Asia in 1997 to assume the roles of Chief Executive for 
Asia and member of the Global Executive Committee of State Street Global 
Advisors' business. In 2005, Vincent Duhamel joined Goldman Sachs, where he 
was a Managing Director and served as Head of Asia (ex-Japan) for the Asset 
Management and Global Official Institutions business. In 2008, he was 
appointed as CEO of Sail Advisors and, in 2011, became one of only eight 
limited partners of Lombard Odier and the only one based in Asia. 
 
During his time in Asia, Vincent Duhamel played a key part in the market 
intervention and disposal of assets by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority 
during the Asian financial crisis. He also managed a project to help the 
Social Security Fund of China develop its initial investment processes and 
policies. Since the early 1990s, Vincent Duhamel has performed an active 
role on boards and committees, including at the CFA Institute, the Stock 
Exchange of Hong Kong, the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, 
and the Financial Reporting Council of Hong Kong. 
 
Vincent Duhamel graduated from the University of Ottawa in 1985 with a B.A. 
in Economics and Political Science. In 1986, he earned a Securities 
Certificate from the Quebec Securities Commission. He completed the Economic 
Development Program at the University of Waterloo in 1989 and, in 1991, was 
certified as a Chartered Financial Analyst by the Institute of Chartered 
Financial Analysts in Charlottesville, Virginia. 
 
*About Sectoral Asset Management* 
Founded in 2000, the Sectoral Asset Management group is one of 
industry-leading specialists, exclusively focused on managing global 
healthcare portfolios. 100% employee-owned with offices in Montreal, Geneva 
and Hong Kong. Clients include leading global pension plans, private banks 
and family offices. In addition, they have long-standing sub-advisory 
relationships for institutional investors in Europe and Asia. More on 
www.sectoral.com 
 
*For more information* 
Markus Baumgartner, Partner b-public AG 
E-Mail mba@b-public.ch, Mobile +41 79 707 89 21 
 
Additional features: 
 
Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/bpublic/1159038.html [1] 
Subtitle: Vincent Duhamel 
 
2021-01-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
1159038 2021-01-11 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=493475252018417f297fe13343a59b4e&application_id=1159038&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

