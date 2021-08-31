Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE : Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) : Half-year Report

08/31/2021 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) / Key word(s): Half Year Report Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) : Half-year Report 2021-08-31 / 11:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ.) 559153-6510 Interim Report January - June 2021 Please find attached Interim Report as PDF.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2105K_1-2021-8-31.pdf This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) 
              Box 30 Amal 
              66200 Vastra Gotaland 
              Sweden 
Phone:        +46 532 611 00 
Internet:     https://sem.se 
ISIN:         SE0011167600 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Stockholm 
EQS News ID:  1230094 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1230094 2021-08-31

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230094&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2021 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
06:03aLUMENTUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:03aCIPHER MINING INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Change in Shell Company Status, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aCARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Changes To The Composition Of The Board And Board Committees
PU
06:02aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : S$400,000,000 2.33% fixed rate notes due 2028 by uol treasury services pte. ltd.
PU
06:02aUNION STEEL : Proposed Acquisition Of The Entire Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital Of BTH Holdings Pte. Ltd. - Signing Of A Non-Binding Term Sheet
PU
06:02aBORR DRILLING : Q2 2021 Earnings Report
PU
06:02aBORR DRILLING : Fleet Status Report – August 2021
PU
06:02aGLOBALDATA : Healthcare institutions must ramp up cybersecurity measures to boost patients' acceptance of RPM devices, says GlobalData
PU
06:02aGLOBALDATA : July 2021 resilient for Toyota but output in coming months may succumb to supply disruptions, says GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investments -sources
2Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream
3NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : National Australia Bank : Stocks set new records as August ends in buoyant m..
4QUANTAFUEL ASA : Quantafuel ASA : | Second quarter results 2021
5Zoom's tepid growth forecast takes shine off billion-dollar quarter

HOT NEWS