PRESS RELEASE: TRADE REPUBLIC BANK LAUNCHES ITS INNOVATIVE MOBILE-FIRST TRADING SERVICES IN FRANCE AS THE NEXT STEP IN ITS EUROPEAN EXPANSION PLANS

DGAP-News: Trade Republic Bank GmbH / Key word(s): Expansion/Strategic
Company Decision
TRADE REPUBLIC BANK LAUNCHES ITS INNOVATIVE MOBILE-FIRST TRADING SERVICES IN
FRANCE AS THE NEXT STEP IN ITS EUROPEAN EXPANSION PLANS
2021-01-07 / 13:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
- The German neo-broker Trade Republic is on a mission to democratize
savings and investment in capital markets with its award-winning,
user-friendly app
- Trade Republic's expansion into France comes just months after its
successful launch in Austria
- French residents can now join a waiting list to be among the first to
access the services of Trade Republic and open a trading account with the
same benefits offered to other Trade Republic adopters: no minimum deposit,
no commissions and best-in-class services
Berlin, January 7th, 2021 - Trade Republic Bank [1] today announces the
launch of its revolutionary mobile-first commission-free trading platform in
France, as part of its 2021 European expansion plan. The neo-broker allows
retail customers to trade French and global stocks on its award-winning
smartphone app, suitable for beginners and experienced traders alike. French
customers who join the waiting list from today will be able to open an
account simply, in less than eight minutes, without a minimum deposit or
being charged any commission by Trade Republic.
Founded in 2015, Trade Republic combines modern technology with the security
and reliability of a German bank. As a German banking institution, Trade
Republic is supervised by the German Bundesbank and BaFin (Federal Financial
Supervisory Authority). The company has built its innovative trading and
banking infrastructure over the past five years and relies on well-known
partners such as HSBC to provide services at the highest standards.
"Our vision is to offer everyone in Europe the opportunity to trade, invest
and save in global capital markets", says Christian Hecker, Co-Founder of
Trade Republic. "By using modern technology, we free investors from high
costs and empower them to invest their money with our intuitive smartphone
app securely, easily and conveniently. So far, French customers have had to
choose between a trusted, traditional broker which is costly and complicated
to use, and a modern trading app with decent user interface but limited
investment offering. Trade Republic is resolving this issue and offers a
safe and transparent service with a top-notch user experience."
Trade Republic does not burden investors with any commission, only charges a
fixed fee of just one euro per transaction, regardless of the size of the
order or the stock traded, to cover its external costs. This does not mean
that customers need to compromise on quality, since beginners and
experienced traders still enjoy best-in-class services and user experience,
with an access to global stocks, real-time data, price alerts, a wide-range
of order types, as well as extended trading hours from 7:30 am to 11:00 pm.
Trade Republic customers in France can trade 7,500 French and international
stocks and ETFs.
"We don't understand why customers should be charged more for trading
European, US or Asian stocks. French customers in particular are used to
being charged up to 50 euros for each trade on foreign stocks", says
Christian Hecker. Furthermore, customers can opt to create and invest
through automated savings plans starting with just &euro10 on over 1,000
stocks and ETFs. These savings plans, which are designed to contribute to
retail investors' long-term asset accumulation, are completely free of
charge. "We're disrupting how people can participate into equity markets by
offering access to fractional shares of major global companies and ETFs:
literally everybody can invest in companies like Amazon, Apple or LVMH with
any amount, without any commission - for us, that's the ultimate
democratization of capital markets in Europe."
After France, Trade Republic will rapidly be launching in further European
countries. "We believe that the European brokerage market is ripe for change
and we have proven that sophisticated investment tools do not need to be
complex or reserved for the wealthy. This is true in Germany, Austria and
France as well as in all other European countries", says Christian Hecker.
The Trade Republic app is available for the iOS and Android operating
systems and can be downloaded free of charge from the App Store and Google
Play.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND PRESS MATERIALS:
Website [1]? I ?FAQ [2]? I ?Facebook? [3] I ?Instagram? [4] I ?Twitter [5]
IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS, PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO CONTACT US:
French media:
Hotwire - Virginie Puchaux
TradeRepublicFR@hotwireglobal.com
Press-fr@traderepublic.com
+33 1 43 12 55 53
All other markets:
Bettina Fries
presse@traderepublic.com
+49 30 5490 63121
ABOUT TRADE REPUBLIC
Trade Republic is a European platform for mobile investing. With its
intuitive app, people can save, invest, and trade on the capital markets
commission-free with just three taps. Trade Republic's vision is for
everyone to have the opportunity to take managing their investments into
their own hands.
Trade Republic is a bank licensed in Germany and supervised by the
Bundesbank and BaFin. Their cooperation with well-known partners such as
HSBC and solarisBank underlines the high quality and security of their
service. The company was founded in 2015 by Christian Hecker, Thomas
Pischke, and Marco Cancellieri. Trade Republic's investors include Accel,
Creandum, Founders Fund, and Project A, as well as sino AG.
End of Media Release
2021-01-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
1159124 2021-01-07
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1b3ad90ac9fcdec8c744ce52619287bd&application_id=1159124&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=257671200cf2527cce3fb55e1bbec3be&application_id=1159124&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4d9aad8ae548c7fa59182ca48859efed&application_id=1159124&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b46ebf88b14d60c32b2ab69d158bcc30&application_id=1159124&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d0d9a365be81538705022b2980e50c59&application_id=1159124&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 07, 2021 07:48 ET (12:48 GMT)