PRESS RELEASE: TRADE REPUBLIC BANK LAUNCHES ITS INNOVATIVE MOBILE-FIRST TRADING SERVICES IN FRANCE AS THE NEXT STEP IN ITS EUROPEAN EXPANSION PLANS

01/07/2021 | 07:49am EST
 DGAP-News: Trade Republic Bank GmbH / Key word(s): Expansion/Strategic 
Company Decision 
TRADE REPUBLIC BANK LAUNCHES ITS INNOVATIVE MOBILE-FIRST TRADING SERVICES IN 
FRANCE AS THE NEXT STEP IN ITS EUROPEAN EXPANSION PLANS 
 
2021-01-07 / 13:48 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
- The German neo-broker Trade Republic is on a mission to democratize 
savings and investment in capital markets with its award-winning, 
user-friendly app 
 
- Trade Republic's expansion into France comes just months after its 
successful launch in Austria 
 
- French residents can now join a waiting list to be among the first to 
access the services of Trade Republic and open a trading account with the 
same benefits offered to other Trade Republic adopters: no minimum deposit, 
no commissions and best-in-class services 
 
Berlin, January 7th, 2021 - Trade Republic Bank [1] today announces the 
launch of its revolutionary mobile-first commission-free trading platform in 
France, as part of its 2021 European expansion plan. The neo-broker allows 
retail customers to trade French and global stocks on its award-winning 
smartphone app, suitable for beginners and experienced traders alike. French 
customers who join the waiting list from today will be able to open an 
account simply, in less than eight minutes, without a minimum deposit or 
being charged any commission by Trade Republic. 
 
Founded in 2015, Trade Republic combines modern technology with the security 
and reliability of a German bank. As a German banking institution, Trade 
Republic is supervised by the German Bundesbank and BaFin (Federal Financial 
Supervisory Authority). The company has built its innovative trading and 
banking infrastructure over the past five years and relies on well-known 
partners such as HSBC to provide services at the highest standards. 
 
"Our vision is to offer everyone in Europe the opportunity to trade, invest 
and save in global capital markets", says Christian Hecker, Co-Founder of 
Trade Republic. "By using modern technology, we free investors from high 
costs and empower them to invest their money with our intuitive smartphone 
app securely, easily and conveniently. So far, French customers have had to 
choose between a trusted, traditional broker which is costly and complicated 
to use, and a modern trading app with decent user interface but limited 
investment offering. Trade Republic is resolving this issue and offers a 
safe and transparent service with a top-notch user experience." 
 
Trade Republic does not burden investors with any commission, only charges a 
fixed fee of just one euro per transaction, regardless of the size of the 
order or the stock traded, to cover its external costs. This does not mean 
that customers need to compromise on quality, since beginners and 
experienced traders still enjoy best-in-class services and user experience, 
with an access to global stocks, real-time data, price alerts, a wide-range 
of order types, as well as extended trading hours from 7:30 am to 11:00 pm. 
Trade Republic customers in France can trade 7,500 French and international 
stocks and ETFs. 
 
"We don't understand why customers should be charged more for trading 
European, US or Asian stocks. French customers in particular are used to 
being charged up to 50 euros for each trade on foreign stocks", says 
Christian Hecker. Furthermore, customers can opt to create and invest 
through automated savings plans starting with just &euro10 on over 1,000 
stocks and ETFs. These savings plans, which are designed to contribute to 
retail investors' long-term asset accumulation, are completely free of 
charge. "We're disrupting how people can participate into equity markets by 
offering access to fractional shares of major global companies and ETFs: 
literally everybody can invest in companies like Amazon, Apple or LVMH with 
any amount, without any commission - for us, that's the ultimate 
democratization of capital markets in Europe." 
 
After France, Trade Republic will rapidly be launching in further European 
countries. "We believe that the European brokerage market is ripe for change 
and we have proven that sophisticated investment tools do not need to be 
complex or reserved for the wealthy. This is true in Germany, Austria and 
France as well as in all other European countries", says Christian Hecker. 
 
The Trade Republic app is available for the iOS and Android operating 
systems and can be downloaded free of charge from the App Store and Google 
Play. 
 
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND PRESS MATERIALS: 
 
Website [1]? I ?FAQ [2]? I ?Facebook? [3] I ?Instagram? [4] I ?Twitter [5] 
 
IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS, PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO CONTACT US: 
 
French media: 
Hotwire - Virginie Puchaux 
TradeRepublicFR@hotwireglobal.com 
Press-fr@traderepublic.com 
+33 1 43 12 55 53 
 
All other markets: 
Bettina Fries 
presse@traderepublic.com 
+49 30 5490 63121 
 
ABOUT TRADE REPUBLIC 
 
Trade Republic is a European platform for mobile investing. With its 
intuitive app, people can save, invest, and trade on the capital markets 
commission-free with just three taps. Trade Republic's vision is for 
everyone to have the opportunity to take managing their investments into 
their own hands. 
 
Trade Republic is a bank licensed in Germany and supervised by the 
Bundesbank and BaFin. Their cooperation with well-known partners such as 
HSBC and solarisBank underlines the high quality and security of their 
service. The company was founded in 2015 by Christian Hecker, Thomas 
Pischke, and Marco Cancellieri. Trade Republic's investors include Accel, 
Creandum, Founders Fund, and Project A, as well as sino AG. 
 
End of Media Release 
 
2021-01-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
1159124 2021-01-07 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1b3ad90ac9fcdec8c744ce52619287bd&application_id=1159124&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=257671200cf2527cce3fb55e1bbec3be&application_id=1159124&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4d9aad8ae548c7fa59182ca48859efed&application_id=1159124&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b46ebf88b14d60c32b2ab69d158bcc30&application_id=1159124&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d0d9a365be81538705022b2980e50c59&application_id=1159124&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 07:48 ET (12:48 GMT)

