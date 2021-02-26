PRESS RELEASE : Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Travelex's FY2020 Results

Log in
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Travelex's FY2020 Results

02/26/2021 | 12:42pm EST
DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results 
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Travelex's FY2020 Results 
2021-02-26 / 18:40 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 
FY2020 Results 
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 
26 February 2021 
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 
26 February 2021 
FY2020 Results 
Travelex's results for the period ended 31 December 2020 are attached as an appendix to this announcement: 
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5723Q_1-2021-2-26.pdf 
Enquiries: 
Travelex 
For investor related queries: 
Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com 
Lan.Tang@travelex.com 
For other enquiries: 
Press@travelex.com 
-END- 
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial 
Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the 
use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit 
www.rns.com. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 
              8 Sackville Street 
              W1S 3DG London 
              United Kingdom 
Phone:        +44(0)7584336458 
E-mail:       Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com 
Internet:     https://www.travelex-corporate.com/ 
ISIN:         XS2248458049, XS2248456936 
WKN:          A284QJ 
Listed:       Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1171738 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1171738 2021-02-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 12:41 ET (17:41 GMT)

