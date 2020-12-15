PRESS RELEASE : VIB Vermögen AG: VIB completes largest in-house development in the company's history with a lettable area of 115,000 square meters in the Interpark near Ingolstadt on schedule

DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous VIB Vermögen AG: VIB completes largest in-house development in the company's history with a lettable area of 115,000 square meters in the Interpark near Ingolstadt on schedule 2020-12-15 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Corporate News *VIB completes largest in-house development in the company's history with a lettable area of 115,000 square meters in the Interpark near Ingolstadt on schedule* _Neuburg/Danube, December 15, 2020 _- VIB Vermögen AG, a company specializing in the development, acquisition and maintanence of commercial real estate, completed its largest logistic in-house development so far in the Interpark near Kösching/Ingolstadt as scheduled in November 2020 and handed it over to the second tenant Volkswagen. The entire property has a total lettable area of around 115,000 square meters on a site area of around 113,000 square meters, which is leased to Audi and VW on a long-term basis. The special feature of this project development is that, for the first time, a two-storey building has been constructed on part of the plot. This is a further statement of the company's sustainability strategy in the construction sector. The ultramodern halls are located in the Interpark, one of the most important industrial parks in southern Germany in the immediate vicinity of Ingolstadt and in the catchment area of the Munich and Nuremberg metropolitan regions. "We are very pleased that even under the currently not very easy conditions we have succeeded in completing our largest in-house development on schedule and within budget and handing it over to the tenant on time," says Martin Pfandzelter, CEO of the VIB Vermögen AG. "The coordination process with VIB Vermögen AG was smooth and uncomplicated, which is very important for us as a large group. We search for partners and are pleased to have found a reliable developer and lessor in VIB," emphasises Volker Rügheimer, Head of Group Supply Chain Development at Volkswagen AG. *Contact* Investor Relations: VIB Vermögen AG Petra Riechert 49 (0)8431 9077-952 Tilly-Park 1 Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-929 86633 Neuburg/Danube e-mail: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de *Profile of the VIB Vermögen AG * The VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specializing in the management of commercial real estate portfolios, which has been operating successfully for 25 years now. The focus is on properties in the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the economically strong Southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005. VIB's business model is based on a "Develop-or-Buy-and-Hold" strategy: On the one hand, VIB acquires properties that have already been let, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to permanently incorporate them into its own portfolio and generate rental income from them. In addition, VIB holds interests in companies with real estate assets. 2020-12-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: VIB Vermögen AG Tilly-Park 1 86633 Neuburg/Donau Germany Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 952 Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 973 E-mail: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de Internet: www.vib-ag.de ISIN: DE0002457512 WKN: 245751 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1155068 End of News DGAP News Service 1155068 2020-12-15

