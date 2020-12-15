Log in
PRESS RELEASE : VIB Vermögen AG: VIB completes largest in-house development in the company's history with a lettable area of 115,000 square meters in the Interpark near Ingolstadt on schedule

12/15/2020 | 01:31am EST
 DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
VIB Vermögen AG: VIB completes largest in-house development in the company's 
history with a lettable area of 115,000 square meters in the Interpark near 
Ingolstadt on schedule 
 
2020-12-15 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Corporate News 
 
*VIB completes largest in-house development in the company's history with a 
lettable area of 115,000 square meters in the Interpark near Ingolstadt on 
schedule* 
 
_Neuburg/Danube, December 15, 2020 _- VIB Vermögen AG, a company 
specializing in the development, acquisition and maintanence of commercial 
real estate, completed its largest logistic in-house development so far in 
the Interpark near Kösching/Ingolstadt as scheduled in November 2020 and 
handed it over to the second tenant Volkswagen. 
 
The entire property has a total lettable area of around 115,000 square 
meters on a site area of around 113,000 square meters, which is leased to 
Audi and VW on a long-term basis. The special feature of this project 
development is that, for the first time, a two-storey building has been 
constructed on part of the plot. This is a further statement of the 
company's sustainability strategy in the construction sector. The 
ultramodern halls are located in the Interpark, one of the most important 
industrial parks in southern Germany in the immediate vicinity of Ingolstadt 
and in the catchment area of the Munich and Nuremberg metropolitan regions. 
 
"We are very pleased that even under the currently not very easy conditions 
we have succeeded in completing our largest in-house development on schedule 
and within budget and handing it over to the tenant on time," says Martin 
Pfandzelter, CEO of the VIB Vermögen AG. 
 
"The coordination process with VIB Vermögen AG was smooth and uncomplicated, 
which is very important for us as a large group. We search for partners and 
are pleased to have found a reliable developer and lessor in VIB," 
emphasises Volker Rügheimer, Head of Group Supply Chain Development at 
Volkswagen AG. 
 
*Contact* 
 
Investor Relations: 
 
VIB Vermögen AG 
Petra Riechert 49 (0)8431 9077-952 
Tilly-Park 1 Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-929 
86633 Neuburg/Danube e-mail: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de 
 
*Profile of the VIB Vermögen AG * 
 
The VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specializing in the management 
of commercial real estate portfolios, which has been operating successfully 
for 25 years now. The focus is on properties in the logistics/light industry 
and retail sectors in the economically strong Southern German region. VIB's 
shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) 
stock exchanges since 2005. 
 
VIB's business model is based on a "Develop-or-Buy-and-Hold" strategy: On 
the one hand, VIB acquires properties that have already been let, and on the 
other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to permanently 
incorporate them into its own portfolio and generate rental income from 
them. In addition, VIB holds interests in companies with real estate assets. 
 
2020-12-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     VIB Vermögen AG 
             Tilly-Park 1 
             86633 Neuburg/Donau 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (0)8431 / 9077 952 
Fax:         +49 (0)8431 / 9077 973 
E-mail:      petra.riechert@vib-ag.de 
Internet:    www.vib-ag.de 
ISIN:        DE0002457512 
WKN:         245751 
Listed:      Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, 
             Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1155068 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1155068 2020-12-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2020 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

