PRESS RELEASE: VIB Vermögen AG publishes second EPRA sustainability report

06/08/2021 | 01:32am EDT
DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Sustainability 
VIB Vermögen AG publishes second EPRA sustainability report 
2021-06-08 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News 
VIB Vermögen AG publishes second EPRA sustainability report 
 
Neuburg/Danube, June 8, 2021 - VIB Vermögen AG, a company specialising in the development, acquisition and portfolio 
management of commercial real estate, today published its second EPRA Sustainability Report. The EPRA (European Public 
Real Estate Association) represents the interests of listed real estate companies in Europe and sets high requirements 
for its members in terms of transparent sustainability reporting. 
In this report, VIB Vermögen addresses the topics of environment, social and good corporate governance and also reports 
in detail on numerous sustainability indicators in the real estate sector. For its first EPRA Sustainability Report 
last year, VIB Vermögen was immediately awarded in the categories "Gold" and "most improved". VIB Vermögen also 
received the "Gold" award last year for its EPRA financial reporting, now for the third time in a row. 
"Sustainable management and transparent reporting have been an integral part of our corporate strategy since the 
company was founded. We want to give our stakeholders an accurate insight into our company and thus also strengthen the 
trust of our business partners in the long term. As a real estate portfolio holder, we see further potential for 
reducing our CO2 emissions, particularly in the area of ecological measures, such as the expansion of our 
photovoltaic capacities", said Holger Pilgenröther, CFO of VIB Vermögen AG. 
The complete EPRA Sustainability Report of VIB Vermögen is available at www.vib-ag.de/en/sustainability 
Contact 
Investor Relations: 
VIB Vermögen AG 
Petra Riechert Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-952 
Tilly-Park 1 Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-929 
86633 Neuburg/Danube, Germany Email: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de 
About VIB Vermögen AG 
VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in commercial real estate management that has been operating 
successfully for 25 years. It focuses on properties from the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the 
economically strong southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open 
Market) stock exchanges since 2005. 
VIB's business model is based on a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy. Firstly, VIB acquires properties that are 
already rented. Secondly, it completely develops new properties in order to transfer them to its own portfolio on a 
long-term basis and generate rental income from them. VIB also holds investments in companies with real estate assets. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      VIB Vermögen AG 
              Tilly-Park 1 
              86633 Neuburg/Donau 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)8431 / 9077 952 
Fax:          +49 (0)8431 / 9077 973 
E-mail:       petra.riechert@vib-ag.de 
Internet:     www.vib-ag.de 
ISIN:         DE0002457512 
WKN:          245751 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1205118 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1205118 2021-06-08

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205118&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)

