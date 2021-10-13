DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): IPO Veganz Group AG prepares initial public offering (IPO) 2021-10-13 / 08:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, , JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Veganz Group AG prepares initial public offering (IPO)

- Unique position as the sole multi-category supplier of purely plant-based food in Europe^[1]: Portfolio of around 120 products^[2] covering the most relevant food categories is already offered in more than half of all European countries.

- Veganz addresses the fastest growing category in the resilient food market: The global plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9% in the period 2021-2026^[3] and offers attractive growth opportunities.

- The plant-based food market growth driven by global mega trend towards a more sustainable life: A purely plant-based diet has positive effects on the climate and water balance reducing CO[2] and water consumption by approx. half compared to a conventional diet including meat.^[4]

- Veganz supports the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs): By promoting a purely plant-based diet in society and using packaging material that is as sustainable as possible Veganz contributes to the UN SDGs.

- Longstanding relations with well-known retail and drugstore chains offering growth potential: Cooperation with i.e. EDEKA, REWE, Rossmann, dm, SPAR, Coop, LIDL and ALDI allow to further increase number of POS (points of sale) in Europe.

- Competitive advantage and potential for future margin improvement from new production site: In-house production secures a specific product know-how and could potentially yield almost twice the margin as outsourced production.

- Targeted gross proceeds of approx. EUR 35 million for the company to accelerate organic and inorganic growth: Gross proceeds shall primarily be used for the establishment of the new production site near Berlin and investments in the further organic and inorganic growth of the Company, e.g. for research and development, expansion of field force, marketing and further expansion in selected European countries.

Berlin, 13 October 2021 - Veganz Group AG ("Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Veganz"), the Berlin-based purely plant-based/vegan food company with Germany's most innovative food brand in 2021^[5], is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in Germany of new shares from a capital increase and existing shares from certain shareholders, a private placement of shares in certain other countries and the inclusion of its shares to trading on the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) (Scale segment) within the next few months.

"With 10 years of experience, Veganz is a 'first mover' in the plant-based food market. Under the slogan 'Eating for the climate!' we believe to offer a highly innovative product range that is able to satisfy consumers' needs from breakfast to dinner. We also believe that none of our competitors has a comparably broad range as we do," commented Jan Bredack, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Veganz. "We see a positive momentum for purely plant-based food products driven by several trends like the rising consciousness of food sustainability and for animal welfare. But also the aging of younger generations plays an important role since the number of vegetarians and vegans as well as flexitarians is particularly high in the younger generation. Therefore, we believe that we have multidimensional growth potential and that now is the right time for Veganz to go public."

Since the need to protect the earth has never been more crucial than it is today, it is Veganz' vision to motivate people around the world to try a plant-based diet and treat the environment responsibly. In doing so, Veganz is also making its contribution to achieving the UN SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 13 (Climate Action) as well as SDG 14 (Life below Water). The Company's management is convinced that Veganz' products contribute toward creating a sustainable future, since the customers' purchasing behavior directly influences how much CO[2] is thrust into the atmosphere, how much water is expended or how much greenery is removed from the rainforests. In addition, by using packaging material that is as sustainable as possible, Veganz also contributes to SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production). As a purpose-driven business, one of the Company's goals for 2022 is to become officially certified as a "Beneficial Corporation". A Beneficial Corporation is a private certification for profit businesses which claim to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability.

Unique market position as Europe's sole multi-category supplier of purely plant-based food products^[6]

Founded in 2011, Veganz is a provider of their own branded and purely plant-based food products, picking up on global food trends, developing concepts and products, which are then placed and sold exclusively under the "Veganz" brand. Covering 17 product categories Veganz' product portfolio encompasses around 120 products with 101 active products as of September 30, 2021 for all types of storage (ambient, chilled and frozen). The products of Veganz include breakfast ingredients, alternatives for cheese, meat, fish and cold cuts, protein products, ready meals, sweets and snacks. Its position as a multi-category provider allows Veganz to continuously pick up latest food trends, to add new products or categories to its assortment and to quickly react to customer demands. As a consequence, the assortment has evolved from simple base products to complex recipes that are not easy to imitate. The main focus when it comes to extending its product range is on chilled and frozen products because of the high potential in terms of sales channels and market access.

Placing the highest priority on sustainability and transparency along the supply chain of its products, Veganz helped to introduce the 'Eaternity' score for the food industry and was the first company to display the score on its packaging^[7]. Since 2009, Swiss based Eaternity has built a comprehensive life cycle assessment food database in close collaboration with scientists. All products with the Eaternity label are assessed according to Climate Score, Water Footprint, Rainforest Score and Animal Welfare Score.

Innovations result in a competitive advantage in a strong growing market driven by the global megatrend towards living a more sustainable life

In light of the changing customer's behavior and the global effort to mitigate the effects of climate change and growing population, the market for purely plant-based food products offers considerable growth potential. Independent data proves that a purely plant-based diet has a particularly positive effect on the climate and water balance. After all, a purely plant-based diet results in CO[2] consumption of approx. 940 kilograms per year (incl. equivalents).^[8] By contrast, a consumption of meat accounts for approx. 1,760 kilograms per year (incl. equivalents).^[9] The water consumption of vegans is approx. 710 cubic meters per year, while a diet including meat contributes to water consumption of approx. 1,580 cubic meters per year.^[10] The global plant-based food market is expected to grow by 9.2% from EUR 12 billion in 2020 to EUR 13.33 billion in 2021 and to reach EUR 18.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9%.^[11]

In order to exploit this market potential, Veganz focuses on product innovations that are based on comparatively complex manufacturing processes and not merely on recipes. Unlike recipes, these manufacturing processes can also be protected as intellectual property. This increasingly enables Veganz to offer a product portfolio that cannot be easily imitated by its competitors. Nevertheless, such product innovations relate not only to the food but also to its packaging. Veganz relies on sustainable and renewable raw materials. To the Company's knowledge, Veganz has launched the first compostable packaging for products to be refrigerated. In 2020, 84.4% of Veganz' packaging was recyclable, reusable, and/or compostable.

In-house production enables protection of specific product know-how and margin improvement potential

While its production is largely outsourced to co-manufacturers today, Veganz established its first small-scale in-house production site in Berlin in 2020 for soft cheese alternatives. In-house production will enable Veganz to secure its specific product know-how, an important element in differentiating itself from its competitors. Furthermore, the gross margins on sales of products produced in-house are expected to be significantly higher than for third party products.

Alexandra Vázquez Bea, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Veganz: "A key factor in margin improvement could potentially arise from vertical integration with the expansion of our own production. The establishment of our own production capacity and focus on the three categories 'cheese-alternatives', 'fish-alternatives' and 'textured vegetable proteins' should allow us to leverage technology and supplier relationships, reduce costs through supply chain improvement and furthermore improve commodity pricing through potential own indoor farming. Due to all these factors, products from our own production could potentially yield almost twice the gross profit margin as products whose production we have outsourced."

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)