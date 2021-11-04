Log in
PRESS RELEASE : ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

11/04/2021 | 10:46am EDT
DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE 2021-11-04 / 15:44 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE Publication of the Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2021 (Hamburg, 4 November 2021) Dr Helmut Becker (CEO) and Jonas Mattsson (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2021 on

Thursday, 11 November 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CET) In order to attend the call, please dial the telephone number in due time before the start of the conference: Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 25574 United Kingdom: +44 (0) 330 336 9125

Confirmation Code: 3990913 The webcast for the conference call is available at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/zeal20211111/no-audio

If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download under the following link: https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

During the course of the reporting day you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation at the following link: https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

We are looking forward to your registration under ir@zealnetwork.de.

The conference language is English. Contact: Frank Hoffmann Senior Investor Relations Manager T: +49 (0)40 809036042 frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ZEAL Network SE 
              Straßenbahnring 11 
              20251 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)40 8090360-42 
Fax:          +49 (0)40 822239-77 
E-mail:       frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de 
Internet:     www.zealnetwork.de 
ISIN:         DE000ZEAL241 
WKN:          ZEAL24 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1246359 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1246359 2021-11-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246359&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2021 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

