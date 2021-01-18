PRESS RELEASE : fox e-mobility AG: Quirin Privatbank starts coverage of the share and gives a 'buy'-recommendation with a target price of 6,60 Euros

Log in
fox e-mobility AG: Quirin Privatbank starts coverage of the share and gives a 'buy'-recommendation with a target price of 6,60 Euros

01/18/2021 | 05:06am EST
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Research Update 
fox e-mobility AG: Quirin Privatbank starts coverage of the share and gives a 'buy'-recommendation with a target price 
of 6,60 Euros 
2021-01-18 / 11:04 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ox e-mobility AG: Quirin Privatbank starts coverage of the share and gives a "buy"-recommendation with a target price 
of 6,60 Euros 
 
Munich, January 18, 2021. Analysts of Quirin Privatbank Equity Research have examined fox e-mobility AG and evaluate 
the share with the rating "buy". The target price is set at 6,60 Euros per share. This represents a price potential of 
more than 66%. We want to develop fox e-mobility AG into one of the leading pure battery electric vehicle companies in 
Europe. 
About fox e-mobility AG 
fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that is specialized in the production, marketing and further 
development of small electric cars in the lower price segment for individual road traffic and logistics. The new model 
series of the MIA 2.0 is to be produced in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and 
automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest 
automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and an extensive network in electro-mobility. fox e-mobility AG is listed 
on the Dusseldorf stock exchange. 
Contact Details 
Investor Relations Contact 
Gunnar Janssen 
fox e-mobility AG 
Phone +49 175 297 67 63 
Email: ir@fox-em.com 
Press Contact 
Jan Hutterer 
Kirchhoff Consult AG 
Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65 
Email fox@kirchhoff.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-01-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      fox e-mobility AG 
              Barerstraße 7 c/o SMC 
              80333 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.catinum.de 
ISIN:         DE000A2NB551 
WKN:          A2NB55 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf 
EQS News ID:  1161276 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=----------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2021 05:05 ET (10:05 GMT)

