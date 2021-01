PRESS RELEASE : fox e-mobility AG: Quirin Privatbank starts coverage of the share and gives a 'buy'-recommendation with a target price of 6,60 Euros

DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Research Update fox e-mobility AG: Quirin Privatbank starts coverage of the share and gives a 'buy'-recommendation with a target price of 6,60 Euros 2021-01-18 / 11:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ox e-mobility AG: Quirin Privatbank starts coverage of the share and gives a "buy"-recommendation with a target price of 6,60 Euros Munich, January 18, 2021. Analysts of Quirin Privatbank Equity Research have examined fox e-mobility AG and evaluate the share with the rating "buy". The target price is set at 6,60 Euros per share. This represents a price potential of more than 66%. We want to develop fox e-mobility AG into one of the leading pure battery electric vehicle companies in Europe. About fox e-mobility AG fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that is specialized in the production, marketing and further development of small electric cars in the lower price segment for individual road traffic and logistics. The new model series of the MIA 2.0 is to be produced in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and an extensive network in electro-mobility. fox e-mobility AG is listed on the Dusseldorf stock exchange. Contact Details Investor Relations Contact Gunnar Janssen fox e-mobility AG Phone +49 175 297 67 63 Email: ir@fox-em.com Press Contact Jan Hutterer Kirchhoff Consult AG Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65 Email fox@kirchhoff.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-01-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: fox e-mobility AG Barerstraße 7 c/o SMC 80333 München Germany Internet: www.catinum.de ISIN: DE000A2NB551 WKN: A2NB55 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 1161276 End of News DGAP News Service =----------

