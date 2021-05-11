PRESS RELEASE: hep global GmbH: Milestone reached: PPA power purchase agreement close to conclusion

DGAP-News: hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous hep global GmbH: Milestone reached: PPA power purchase agreement close to conclusion 2021-05-11 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Milestone reached: PPA power purchase agreement close to conclusion - "90 MWp utility scale project" developed from own project development - Expansion into the USA is a success for hep Güglingen, 11 May 2021 - From Baden-Württemberg to the world: hep's expansion strategy, which began last year, has been a complete success, especially for the company's project development division. The latest proof is a 90 megawatt peak (MWp) project developed by hep in the south of the USA. This is about to conclude the "Power Purchase Agreement" (PPA), a 20-year power purchase agreement to secure revenues in return for secured electricity prices for the power purchaser. hep Peak Clean Energy - the specialist for large-scale projects in the USA From the initial idea to the fully developed solar park - hep Peak Clean Energy, the project developer from Denver, Colorado, acquired by hep in April 2020, was responsible for the 90 MWp project from the beginning to the signing of the PPA. The company has specialized in so-called "utility-scale" projects in the southern United States for more than 20 years and has a strong network and extensive market knowledge there. "Utility-scale" refers to photovoltaic plants with an installed capacity of at least ten megawatts. hep Peak Clean Energy managed a project pipeline of more than 4,000 MWp at the time of the acquisition. This pipeline includes a number of "late-stage" projects, i.e. those in the final phase before reaching ready to build status. Four further projects with a total capacity of around 380 MWp, equivalent to expectable total revenue of around EUR 380 million based on market values and a market value assumption of EUR 1,000 per KWp, are expected to be ready to build by the beginning of 2023. The 6.5 % corporate bond strengthens hep's success strategy "At hep, we combine all competencies to profitably develop solar projects from start to ready to build status. This also includes their financing. Until now, we have financed project development services through our own project development funds. However, we are now in a position - in the future also with the help of the 6.5% corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A3H3JV5) currently being placed - to carry out early project development on our own account," says Christian Hamann, founder and CEO of hep global GmbH, explaining hep's business strategy. The Green Bond 2021/2026 can still be subscribed until 12 May 2021 at 12 noon through the custodian bank via the subscription functionality "DirectPlace" of Deutsche Börse AG in the trading system XETRA. Around 75 percent of the proceeds from the issue are intended to finance the acquisition of future photovoltaic projects in the early stage and active development phase. Around 25 percent of the inflowing funds are planned for working capital for the development and expansion of the hep global Group. Driving the global energy transition with hep Globally, hep not only has a massive project pipeline of 5.3 GWp, including 4,800 MWp in the US alone, but is also personally represented with its own sites and strategic partnerships in the world's key solar markets - the US, Japan, Germany and Canada. In addition to this expertise, a track record of over 800 MWp of developed solar parks and a strong annual performance record are evidence that hep has grown into a globally successful solar company within the last decade. Solar parks developed by hep produced approximately 44,155 megawatt hours of solar power worldwide in 2020 alone. This avoided over 33.9 kilotons of CO[2] emissions that would otherwise have been generated by fossil fuel power production. Trust, responsibility and transparency have always been at the core of hep's actions. More about the Green Bond from hep: www.hep.global/green-bond Language: English Company: hep global GmbH Römerstraße 3 74363 Güglingen Germany Phone: +49 (0)7135 93446 - 0 E-mail: info@hep.global Internet: www.hep.global ISIN: DE000A3H3JV5 WKN: A3H3JV

1194867 2021-05-11

May 11, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)