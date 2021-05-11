PRESS RELEASE: hep global GmbH: Milestone reached: PPA power purchase agreement close to conclusion

DGAP-News: hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
hep global GmbH: Milestone reached: PPA power purchase agreement close to conclusion
2021-05-11 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Milestone reached: PPA power purchase agreement close to conclusion
- "90 MWp utility scale project" developed from own project development
- Expansion into the USA is a success for hep
Güglingen, 11 May 2021 - From Baden-Württemberg to the world: hep's expansion strategy, which began last year, has been
a complete success, especially for the company's project development division. The latest proof is a 90 megawatt peak
(MWp) project developed by hep in the south of the USA. This is about to conclude the "Power Purchase Agreement" (PPA),
a 20-year power purchase agreement to secure revenues in return for secured electricity prices for the power purchaser.
hep Peak Clean Energy - the specialist for large-scale projects in the USA
From the initial idea to the fully developed solar park - hep Peak Clean Energy, the project developer from Denver,
Colorado, acquired by hep in April 2020, was responsible for the 90 MWp project from the beginning to the signing of
the PPA. The company has specialized in so-called "utility-scale" projects in the southern United States for more than
20 years and has a strong network and extensive market knowledge there. "Utility-scale" refers to photovoltaic plants
with an installed capacity of at least ten megawatts.
hep Peak Clean Energy managed a project pipeline of more than 4,000 MWp at the time of the acquisition. This pipeline
includes a number of "late-stage" projects, i.e. those in the final phase before reaching ready to build status. Four
further projects with a total capacity of around 380 MWp, equivalent to expectable total revenue of around EUR 380
million based on market values and a market value assumption of EUR 1,000 per KWp, are expected to be ready to build by
the beginning of 2023.
The 6.5 % corporate bond strengthens hep's success strategy
"At hep, we combine all competencies to profitably develop solar projects from start to ready to build status. This
also includes their financing. Until now, we have financed project development services through our own project
development funds. However, we are now in a position - in the future also with the help of the 6.5% corporate bond
(ISIN: DE000A3H3JV5) currently being placed - to carry out early project development on our own account," says
Christian Hamann, founder and CEO of hep global GmbH, explaining hep's business strategy.
The Green Bond 2021/2026 can still be subscribed until 12 May 2021 at 12 noon through the custodian bank via the
subscription functionality "DirectPlace" of Deutsche Börse AG in the trading system XETRA. Around 75 percent of the
proceeds from the issue are intended to finance the acquisition of future photovoltaic projects in the early stage and
active development phase. Around 25 percent of the inflowing funds are planned for working capital for the development
and expansion of the hep global Group.
Driving the global energy transition with hep
Globally, hep not only has a massive project pipeline of 5.3 GWp, including 4,800 MWp in the US alone, but is also
personally represented with its own sites and strategic partnerships in the world's key solar markets - the US, Japan,
Germany and Canada. In addition to this expertise, a track record of over 800 MWp of developed solar parks and a strong
annual performance record are evidence that hep has grown into a globally successful solar company within the last
decade.
Solar parks developed by hep produced approximately 44,155 megawatt hours of solar power worldwide in 2020 alone. This
avoided over 33.9 kilotons of CO[2] emissions that would otherwise have been generated by fossil fuel power production.
Trust, responsibility and transparency have always been at the core of hep's actions.
More about the Green Bond from hep: www.hep.global/green-bond
Press contact:
Laura Müller
Römerstraße 3
D-74363 Güglingen
Phone: +49 7135 93446-613
E-mail: presse@hep.global
www.hep.global
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-05-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: hep global GmbH
Römerstraße 3
74363 Güglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7135 93446 - 0
E-mail: info@hep.global
Internet: www.hep.global
ISIN: DE000A3H3JV5
WKN: A3H3JV
EQS News ID: 1194867
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1194867 2021-05-11
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194867&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 11, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)