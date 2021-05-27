PRESS RELEASE : ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU -2

(1P) and third-party stock (3P), offering over 400,000 products from over 2,000 brands with an asset-light fulfilment infrastructure. ABOUT YOU is the partner of choice for Europe's leading fashion brands, offering businesses the opportunities to sell at scale through 1P, and to test and grow new products and brands under 3P. Partners benefit from a tailored, end-to-end e-commerce solution in one digital ecosystem, the latest product and technology innovations, and unprecedented access to a broad, loyal, and growing young customer base, with more than 30m monthly active users. Customers benefit from an intuitive and personalized shopping experience, user-friendly interfaces, and a seamless website and app experience geared towards technology-enabled, mobile shopping. Proven go-to-market playbook for continued expansion ABOUT YOU was founded in 2014 by Tarek Müller, Hannes Wiese and Sebastian Betz as a subsidiary of Otto Group. In the following years, the company developed its proprietary state-of-the-art technology stack, enabling the swift and successful expansion of its commerce operations across 23 European markets currently. Using a proven data- and technology-led playbook, the company established a large and growing e-commerce fashion presence in its core DACH region, entered the Belgian and Dutch markets in 2017, and has been expanding into new CEE geographies since 2018^[9], where it quickly established market leadership^[10]. In 2018, Heartland^[11] acquired a 28.9% shareholding in ABOUT YOU. Building on its successful expansion in recent years, ABOUT YOU is launching into additional markets, with its focus primarily on Scandinavia and Southern Europe, to build a truly pan-European digital fashion offering. A leading platform for more sustainable fashion Consumers - particularly those in ABOUT YOU's core Generation Y&Z target group - are increasingly demanding sustainable fashion choices. ABOUT YOU is uniquely placed to become a European sustainable fashion leader. Living up to its societal responsibility and combining financial success with socially sound and sustainable business practices are key pillars of ABOUT YOU's business model^[12]. Demonstrating its strong progress against its sustainability goals, the company's own operations (including all fulfilment services) became CO? emissions neutral in October 2020^[13] and it has set itself science-based emission reduction targets in line with the Paris climate agreement and approved by the Science Based Target Initiative^[14]. In October 2020, ABOUT YOU also launched its secondhand offering, Second Love. By the end of the fiscal year 2020/21, more than 400,000 quality-proved secondhand items were available in this fast-growing category. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, with Numis Securities, Société Générale and UBS Investment Bank also acting as Joint Bookrunners. Lilja & Co. is the independent advisor to Otto Group, its affiliates and ABOUT YOU. MW&L Capital Partners are the financial advisers to Heartland A/S. About ABOUT YOU ABOUT YOU digitizes the classic shopping stroll by creating an inspiring and personalized shopping experience on the smartphone. At ABOUT YOU the focus is on the customers, who are supported in expressing themselves individually through fashion. On the website aboutyou.com and the multi-award-winning ABOUT YOU app, customers find versatile inspiration and a range of more than 400,000 items from over 2,000 brands. With more than 30 million unique monthly active users, ABOUT YOU is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle platforms in Europe. It is currently active in 23 European markets. With the ABOUT YOU Commerce Suite, the fashion tech company also offers its own e-commerce infrastructure as a licensed product. Additional links: Investor relations: ir.aboutyou.de Corporate site: corporate.aboutyou.de Responsibility report: corporate.aboutyou.de/responsibility Commerce Suite: commercesuite.aboutyou.com Media contact Ann-Christine Klesper | Corporate Communications ann-christine.klesper@aboutyou.com +49 160 805 0129 Knut Engelmann | Kekst CNC knut.engelmann@kekstcnc.com +49 174 234 2808 Investor Relations contact Julia Stoetzel | Head of Investor Relations Julia.stoetzel@aboutyou.com +49 40 638 569 359 +49 171 3575 103 DISCLAIMER These materials may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. 