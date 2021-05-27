Log in
PRESS RELEASE : ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU -2-

05/27/2021 | 01:31am EDT
(1P) and third-party stock (3P), offering over 400,000 products from over 2,000 brands with an asset-light fulfilment 
infrastructure. ABOUT YOU is the partner of choice for Europe's leading fashion brands, offering businesses the 
opportunities to sell at scale through 1P, and to test and grow new products and brands under 3P. Partners benefit from 
a tailored, end-to-end e-commerce solution in one digital ecosystem, the latest product and technology innovations, and 
unprecedented access to a broad, loyal, and growing young customer base, with more than 30m monthly active users. 
Customers benefit from an intuitive and personalized shopping experience, user-friendly interfaces, and a seamless 
website and app experience geared towards technology-enabled, mobile shopping. 
Proven go-to-market playbook for continued expansion 
ABOUT YOU was founded in 2014 by Tarek Müller, Hannes Wiese and Sebastian Betz as a subsidiary of Otto Group. In the 
following years, the company developed its proprietary state-of-the-art technology stack, enabling the swift and 
successful expansion of its commerce operations across 23 European markets currently. Using a proven data- and 
technology-led playbook, the company established a large and growing e-commerce fashion presence in its core DACH 
region, entered the Belgian and Dutch markets in 2017, and has been expanding into new CEE geographies since 2018^[9], 
where it quickly established market leadership^[10]. In 2018, Heartland^[11] acquired a 28.9% shareholding in ABOUT 
YOU. Building on its successful expansion in recent years, ABOUT YOU is launching into additional markets, with its 
focus primarily on Scandinavia and Southern Europe, to build a truly pan-European digital fashion offering. 
A leading platform for more sustainable fashion 
Consumers - particularly those in ABOUT YOU's core Generation Y&Z target group - are increasingly demanding sustainable 
fashion choices. ABOUT YOU is uniquely placed to become a European sustainable fashion leader. Living up to its 
societal responsibility and combining financial success with socially sound and sustainable business practices are key 
pillars of ABOUT YOU's business model^[12]. Demonstrating its strong progress against its sustainability goals, the 
company's own operations (including all fulfilment services) became CO? emissions neutral in October 2020^[13] and it 
has set itself science-based emission reduction targets in line with the Paris climate agreement and approved by the 
Science Based Target Initiative^[14]. In October 2020, ABOUT YOU also launched its secondhand offering, Second Love. By 
the end of the fiscal year 2020/21, more than 400,000 quality-proved secondhand items were available in this 
fast-growing category. 
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, with Numis 
Securities, Société Générale and UBS Investment Bank also acting as Joint Bookrunners. Lilja & Co. is the independent 
advisor to Otto Group, its affiliates and ABOUT YOU. MW&L Capital Partners are the financial advisers to Heartland A/S. 
About ABOUT YOU 
ABOUT YOU digitizes the classic shopping stroll by creating an inspiring and personalized shopping experience on the 
smartphone. At ABOUT YOU the focus is on the customers, who are supported in expressing themselves individually through 
fashion. On the website aboutyou.com and the multi-award-winning ABOUT YOU app, customers find versatile inspiration 
and a range of more than 400,000 items from over 2,000 brands. With more than 30 million unique monthly active users, 
ABOUT YOU is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle platforms in Europe. It is currently active in 23 European 
markets. With the ABOUT YOU Commerce Suite, the fashion tech company also offers its own e-commerce infrastructure as a 
licensed product. 
Additional links: 
Investor relations: ir.aboutyou.de 
Corporate site: corporate.aboutyou.de 
Responsibility report: corporate.aboutyou.de/responsibility 
Commerce Suite: commercesuite.aboutyou.com 
Media contact 
Ann-Christine Klesper | Corporate Communications 
ann-christine.klesper@aboutyou.com 
+49 160 805 0129 
Knut Engelmann | Kekst CNC 
knut.engelmann@kekstcnc.com 
+49 174 234 2808 
Investor Relations contact 
Julia Stoetzel | Head of Investor Relations 
Julia.stoetzel@aboutyou.com 
+49 40 638 569 359 
+49 171 3575 103 
 
DISCLAIMER 
These materials may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. 
These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities 
(the "Securities") of ABOUT YOU Holding AG ("ABOUT YOU") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other 
jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold 
in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as 
amended (the "Securities Act"). There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States. The Securities 
have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein may not be 
offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or 
citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions. 
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. No public offer will be 
made. An investment decision regarding securities of ABOUT YOU should only be made on the basis of the securities 
prospectus which will be published promptly upon approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority 
(Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin)) and will be available free of charge on the website of ABOUT 
YOU. 
In member states of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom, any offering mentioned in this publication will 
only be addressed to and directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of 
Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, in the case of the United Kingdom, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the 
European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. In addition, in the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to 
and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial 
Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are persons falling 
within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.), or (iii) are 
persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the 
Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully 
be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This 
document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant 
Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and 
will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. 
Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks 
and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", 
"should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the 
negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are 
based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant 
risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made 
by ABOUT YOU that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future 
business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or 
forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither ABOUT YOU nor Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, J.P. 
Morgan AG, Numis Securities Ltd, Société Générale and UBS Europe SE (together, the "Underwriters") nor any of their 
respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any 
forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, 
future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. 
This announcement also contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under International Financial 
Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These non-IFRS measures are presented because ABOUT YOU believes that they and similar 
measures are widely used in the markets in which it operates as a means of evaluating ABOUT YOU's operating performance 
and financing structure. They may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not 
measurements under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles. 
The Underwriters are acting exclusively for ABOUT YOU and the selling shareholders and no-one else in connection with 
the planned Private Placement. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the 
planned Private Placement and will not be responsible to anyone other than ABOUT YOU and the selling shareholders for 
providing the protections afforded to its clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the offering, the contents 
of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein. 
In connection with the planned Private Placement, the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may take up a

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

HOT NEWS