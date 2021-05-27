Log in
PRESS RELEASE : ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU -3-

05/27/2021 | 01:31am EDT
portion of the shares offered in the Private Placement as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, 
purchase, sell, offer to sell for their own accounts such shares and other securities of ABOUT YOU or related 
investments in connection with the planned Private Placement or otherwise. In addition, the Underwriters and their 
respective affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or contracts for differences) with 
investors in connection with which the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold 
or dispose of shares of ABOUT YOU. The Underwriters do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or 
transactions, other than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so. 
None of the Underwriters or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any 
responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the 
truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this release (or whether any information has been omitted from 
the release) or any other information relating to ABOUT YOU, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, 
and howsoever transmitted or made available, or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this release or its 
contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. 
THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT A PROSPECTUS BUT AN ADVERTISEMENT AND INVESTORS SHOULD NOT SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SHARES 
REFERRED TO IN THIS ADVERTISEMENT EXCEPT ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS. 
^[1] Adjusted EBITDA defined as Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) adjusted for (i) 
equity-settled share-based payment expenses, (ii) restructuring charges and (iii) non-recurring items. 
^[2] Volumes as of 2019; Euromonitor 
^[3] Source: Euromonitor 
^[4] Source: iOS App Store, as of January 5, 2021 
^[5] Financial year ends in February 
^[6] New market launches in FY 2020/21: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Spain, Italy, 
Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Ireland. 
^[7] Due to reconciliation, the sum of the three segments does not add up to total net revenue 
^[8] Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021. 
^[9] CEE countries included: Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, 
Slovenia, Croatia and Bulgaria 
^[10] Based on brand awareness in the crucial 16-49 age group, based on market study conducted by Ipsos on behalf of 
ABOUT YOU 
^[11] The holding company representing the interests of the Holch Povlsen family and their family business, BESTSELLER 
^[12] Link to Responsibility Report 
^[13] As evidenced by ClimatePartner certification https://fpm.climatepartner.com/tracking/14439-2009-1001/en 
^[14] https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      ABOUT YOU Holding AG 
              Domstraße 10 
              20095 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 40 638 569 - 0 
E-mail:       info@aboutyou.de 
Internet:     https://corporate.aboutyou.de 
EQS News ID:  1201111 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1201111 2021-05-27

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201111&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

