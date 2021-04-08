PRESS RELEASE : ADM Energy PLC: Issue of Equity

Log in
ADM Energy PLC: Issue of Equity

04/08/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
ADM Energy PLC: Issue of Equity 
2021-04-08 / 18:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART 
OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, 
THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. 
8 April 2021 
ADM Energy PLC 
("ADM" or the "Company") 
Issue of Equity 
ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, announces that it has issued the 
following shares in respect of accrued interest on loans. 
ADM has issued a total of 443,627 Ordinary Shares to a participant ("the Lender") of the GBP200,000 loan facility 
announced on 27 April 2020 and the GBP200,000 loan facility announced on 25 August 2020 to settle the GBP15,000 interest 
accrued on the Lender's original loans. Pursuant to the terms of the loans, 208,333 ordinary shares have been issued at 
a price of 2.4 pence per share and 235,294 ordinary shares have been issued at a price 4.25 pence per share to settle 
the interest accrued on the April and August loans respectively. The Lender has GBP25,000 of principal loan outstanding 
on the first loan facility and GBP100,000 of principal loan outstanding on the second loan facility. 
Admission to AIM and Total Voting Rights 
Application will be made for the new ordinary shares, which total 443,627, to be admitted to trading on AIM. The new 
ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares. It is expected that Admission of the Shares 
will become effective and that dealings will commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 14 April 2021. 
Following Admission of the shares, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 151,922,950 Ordinary 
Shares of 1 pence each with voting rights in the Company. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the 
denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a 
change in the interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
Enquiries: 
ADM Energy plc                           +44 20 7459 4718 
Osamede Okhomina, CEO 
www.admenergyplc.com 
 
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP             +44 20 7213 0880 
(Nominated Adviser) 
Jo Turner, James Caithie 
 
Arden Partners plc                       +44 20 7614 5900 
(Lead Broker) 
Paul Shackleton, Dan Gee-Summons 
 
Hybridan LLP                             +44 20 3764 2341 
(Joint Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
 
Oddo Seydler Bank AG                     +49 69 920540 
(Designated Sponsor) 
Michael B. Thiriot 
 
Luther Pendragon                         +44 20 7618 9100 
(Financial PR) 
Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan About ADM Energy PLC ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the oil producing Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date. The Company has also agreed an investment in the development of the Barracuda Field, an existing discovery and near-term production asset in OML 141, which covers 1,295 km2 in the swamp/shallow waters of the Niger Delta. Four existing wells have been drilled to date and a fifth is intended to be drilled in Q4 2021. ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ADM Energy PLC 
              60 Gracechurch street 
              EC3V 0HR London 
              United Kingdom 
Phone:        +44 (0)2077863555 
E-mail:       hello@admenergyplc.com 
Internet:     www.admenergyplc.com 
ISIN:         GB00BJFDXW97 
WKN:          A2PLC1 
Listed:       Foreign Exchange(s) London 
EQS News ID:  1182639 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1182639 2021-04-08

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

