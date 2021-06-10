PRESS RELEASE : Blue Elephant Energy AG: Blue Elephant Energy and EnBW sign long-term power purchase agreements for PV projects in Spain

Log in
Blue Elephant Energy AG: Blue Elephant Energy and EnBW sign long-term power purchase agreements for PV projects in Spain

06/10/2021 | 09:02am EDT
DGAP-News: Blue Elephant Energy AG / Key word(s): Contract 
Blue Elephant Energy AG: Blue Elephant Energy and EnBW sign long-term power purchase agreements for PV projects in 
Spain 
2021-06-10 / 15:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Three solar parks with a total capacity of 150 megawatt will be realized in Andalusia by Q2-2022. 
Hamburg/Karlsruhe, 10. June 2021. The Hamburg-based operator of solar and wind power plants Blue Elephant Energy AG 
(BEE) and EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW) entered into long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for a 
150-megawatt solar park project in the Spanish region of Andalusia. Both parties have agreed not to disclose any 
details about the economic terms of the electricity price, which has been fixed for 10 years. 
The BEE project which consists of three solar parks, each with an installed capacity of 50 megawatt, and a substation, 
is already under construction. Grid connection of the solar power plants is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022. 
The solar power plants are expected to generate around 315 gigawatt hours of eco-friendly electricity every year. That 
is enough solar energy to meet the annual electricity needs of around 95,000 households and reduce annual carbon 
emissions by about 96,000 metric tons. 
PPAs make it possible to build and operate unsubsidized renewable power plants and are therefore a key tool of the 
energy transition (Energiewende). "As EnBW's trading division, we connect developers and operators of renewable power 
plants with the market with tailor-made products and services. We are pleased that we are now also able to contribute 
our expertise to the Spanish market," explains Peter Heydecker, who is responsible for the trading division at EnBW. 
EnBW acts as an intermediary between producer and consumer of electricity and adapts the renewable energies, which can 
only be planned to a limited extent, to the needs of the electricity consumer,because market integration of renewable 
energies is fundamental to the success of the energy transition (Energiewende). "With our long-standing experience on 
both the generating and trading side, we see good marketing opportunities in the Spanish wholesale market as well as 
for customer-specific solutions," says Heydecker. 
BEE also appreciates the advantages of having a broadly based partner in the energy industry: "In the rapidly growing 
market for green electricity, power purchase agreements secure predictable revenues and enable us to realize projects 
that are not government-funded. That is why we are pleased to realize our first unsubsidized solar power project in 
Spain together with EnBW while contributing to a sustainable and clean energy supply on the Iberian Peninsula," says 
Tim Kallas, Chief Investment Officer of Blue Elephant Energy AG. 
The solar park project has been financed by Bayerische Landesbank. Swiss-based advisory firm Pexapark acted as BEE's 
PPA Advisor. 
About Blue Elephant Energy AG 
Blue Elephant Energy AG (BEE) acquires and operates Solar Parks and Wind Farms in eight countries with a focus on 
Western-Europe. Founded in 2016, BEE is currently operating a renewable energy portfolio of 1,107 MW, from which a part 
is under construction. Until the end of 2020, BEE's renewable energy assets contribute to a sustainable energy supply 
by saving 956,419 tons of CO[2] annually and providing 711,028 households with clean energy. As part of its ESG 
strategy BEE directly contributes to social projects on a local level, particularly in Chile and in the Dominican 
Republic. BEE has secured additional 1,091 MW Solar Park capacity in the context of co-development agreements with a 
limited range of developers, based on longstanding relationships and mutual appreciation. With equity provided by BEE's 
shareholders and participation rights capital provided by medium sized insurance companies, BEE has been able to invest 
well above EUR 1.2 billion since inception. 
About EnBW 
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG is one of the largest energy supply companies in Germany and supplies electricity, 
gas, water and energy solutions and energy industry services to around 5.5 million customers with a workforce of around 
25,000 employees. A key element of our strategy involves promoting further growth to become a sustainable and 
innovative infrastructure partner to customers, citizens and local authorities and transforming the company to embrace 
renewable energies and intelligent infrastructure solutions. Half of EnBW's generation portfolio is set to be made up 
of renewable energies by 2025 and the company wants to be fully climate-neutral by 2035. 
As a partner on equal terms, EnBW's trading division helps customers to integrate their plants into the market and thus 
actively supports the market integration of renewable energies with its services and expertise. 
Contact 
Blue Elephant Energy AG 
Karen Westphal 
Jungfernstieg 51 
20354 Hamburg 
Phone: +49 40 320 27 21 0 
E-mail: IR@blueelephantenergy.com 
Website: www.blueelephantenergy.com 
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG 
Ramona Sallein 
Press Officer for Photovoltaics 
Durlacher Allee 93 
76131 Karlsruhe 
Phone: +49 721 63-14321 
E-mail: r.sallein@enbw.com 
Website: www.enbw.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Blue Elephant Energy AG 
              Jungfernstieg 51 
              20354 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.blueelephantenergy.com 
EQS News ID:  1206656 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1206656 2021-06-10

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206656&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2021 09:01 ET (13:01 GMT)

HOT NEWS