News: Latest News
PRESS RELEASE : Correction: Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

05/10/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by 
  euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is 
  responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
personal data: 
 
 
responsible party: 
 
name: Jose Larocca (natural person) 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
reason: 
 
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities 
function: Manager 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
issuer information: 
 
name: Nyrstar Holdings Plc 
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300K1IQ4OZWY41V31 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
information about deal: 
 
ISIN: XS2035458350 
description of the financial instrument: Debt instrument 
type: acquisition 
date: 06.05.2021; UTC+02:00 
market: Vienna Stock Exchange 
currency: US-Dollar 
 
 
               price               volume 
           78.33323%            1,500,000 
 
total volume: 1 
total price: USD 1,174,998.45 
average price: USD 1,174,998.45 
 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
explanation: Correction following notification of error in conversion factor - 
restated 
 
 
 
 
original announcement: 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
EANS-DD: Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons 
performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR) 
 
personal data: 
 
 
responsible party: 
 
name: Jose Larocca (natural person) 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
reason: 
 
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities 
function: Manager 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
issuer information: 
 
name: Nyrstar Holdings Plc 
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300K1IQ4OZWY41V31 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
information about deal: 
 
ISIN: XS2035458350 
description of the financial instrument: Debt instrument 
type: acquisition 
date: 06.05.2021; UTC+02:00 
market: Vienna Stock Exchange 
currency: US-Dollar 
 
 
               price               volume 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
              80.40%            1,500,000 
 
total volume: 1 
total price: USD 1,206,000.00 
average price: USD 1,206,000.00 
 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
Inquiry note: 
 
 
 
end of original announcement                euro adhoc 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2021 12:52 ET (16:52 GMT)

