PRESS RELEASE : Correction: Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Jose Larocca (natural person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Manager =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Nyrstar Holdings Plc Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300K1IQ4OZWY41V31 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: XS2035458350 description of the financial instrument: Debt instrument type: acquisition date: 06.05.2021; UTC+02:00 market: Vienna Stock Exchange currency: US-Dollar price volume 78.33323% 1,500,000 total volume: 1 total price: USD 1,174,998.45 average price: USD 1,174,998.45 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- explanation: Correction following notification of error in conversion factor - restated original announcement: =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EANS-DD: Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) personal data: responsible party: name: Jose Larocca (natural person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Manager =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Nyrstar Holdings Plc Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300K1IQ4OZWY41V31 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: XS2035458350 description of the financial instrument: Debt instrument type: acquisition date: 06.05.2021; UTC+02:00 market: Vienna Stock Exchange currency: US-Dollar price volume 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 80.40% 1,500,000 total volume: 1 total price: USD 1,206,000.00 average price: USD 1,206,000.00 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inquiry note: end of original announcement euro adhoc =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 10, 2021 12:52 ET (16:52 GMT)