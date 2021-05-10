PRESS RELEASE : Correction: Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Jose Larocca (natural person)
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Manager
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Nyrstar Holdings Plc
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300K1IQ4OZWY41V31
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: XS2035458350
description of the financial instrument: Debt instrument
type: acquisition
date: 06.05.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: US-Dollar
price volume
78.33323% 1,500,000
total volume: 1
total price: USD 1,174,998.45
average price: USD 1,174,998.45
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
explanation: Correction following notification of error in conversion factor -
restated
original announcement:
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EANS-DD: Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons
performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse
Regulation (MAR)
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Jose Larocca (natural person)
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Manager
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Nyrstar Holdings Plc
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300K1IQ4OZWY41V31
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: XS2035458350
description of the financial instrument: Debt instrument
type: acquisition
date: 06.05.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: US-Dollar
price volume
80.40% 1,500,000
total volume: 1
total price: USD 1,206,000.00
average price: USD 1,206,000.00
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Inquiry note:
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
