PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I publishes Annual Financial Report for 2020

DGAP-News: Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I / Key word(s): Annual Report Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I publishes Annual Financial Report for 2020 2021-04-14 / 10:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This media release requires your immediate attention. It contains regulated information within the meaning of the Transparency Directive as implemented in the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I publishes Annual Financial Report for 2020 New York, 14 April 2021 - Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I hereby announces that today it makes generally available its annual financial report for fiscal year 2020. The financial report will be available on https://www.db.com/ir/en/ reports-deutsche-bank-trust-preferred-securities.htm. The financial report will be filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets, the officially appointed mechanism under the Transparency Directive as implemented in the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (NFSA). Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I has elected the Netherlands as Home Member State under the Transparency Directive as implemented in the NFSA. Contact: Christian Streckert Deutsche Bank AG Communications Tel. +49 69 910 38079 christian.streckert@db.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

