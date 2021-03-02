PRESS RELEASE : EcoGraf Appoints Experienced Finance Director

Log in
EcoGraf Appoints Experienced Finance Director

03/02/2021 | 04:48am EST
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Personnel 
EcoGraf Appoints Experienced Finance Director 
2021-03-02 / 10:45 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
EcoGraf Appoints Experienced Finance Director 
EcoGraf Limited (ACN 117 330 757) ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR) is pleased to announce the appointment to its 
Board of experienced finance executive and current Chief Financial Officer, Mr Howard Rae as an Executive Director. 
Since joining the Company in 2017, Howard has played a key role with Managing Director Andrew Spinks in establishing 
the EcoGraf battery anode material business and advancing the new EcoGraf(TM) Australian processing facility towards 
construction and operations. 
Commenting on the appointment, Chairman Robert Pett said: 
"The Company's recently announced AUSD54.6 million institutional placement positions EcoGraf to accelerate its 
development plans to provide high purity battery anode materials for the lithium-ion market, to finalise the financing 
of the Epanko flake graphite mine and to advance its battery recycling business. As a result, it's essential that the 
Company has the blend of skills and experience to create the platform for further growth and build long-term 
shareholder value. 
Howard's appointment as Finance Director fills an essential role on our Board and his strong financial and corporate 
expertise and experience will be invaluable in the continuing growth of our graphite products and recycling 
businesses." 
Biography 
Howard is a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years' experience in acquiring, developing, financing and operating a 
range of businesses in Australia, Canada, Asia, Africa and Europe. 
During that time, he's been responsible for new business development, joint ventures, structuring and negotiating 
corporate, project and infrastructure funding transactions, product sales, risk management and implementing business 
improvement programs. 
His career encompasses Corporate Finance and Chief Financial Officer roles with a number of successful publicly listed 
companies active internationally in the precious and base metals, steel-making materials and industrial minerals 
sectors. These organisations include South African resources group Kumba, Australian bulk commodities company Aquila 
Resources and the diamonds division of global miner Rio Tinto. 
Managing Director 
In addition, he has held Directorships of several private companies and leading West Australian not-for-profit 
organisation Activ Foundation. 
Howard's remuneration arrangements remain unchanged by this appointment and are as set-out in the Remuneration Report 
contained in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2020, a copy of which is available on the Company's 
website. 
This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
INVESTORS 
Andrew Spinks Managing Director T: +61 8 6424 9002 
About EcoGraf 
Founded on a commitment to innovation and sustainability, EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated business to 
produce high purity graphite for the lithium-ion battery market. 
The new state-of-the-art processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for 
export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible purification technology to 
provide customers with sustainably produced, high performance battery anode graphite. In time the battery graphite 
production base will be expanded to include additional facilities in Europe and North America to support the global 
transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade. 
In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of graphite from recycled batteries using its EcoGraf(TM) process will 
enable the reduction of battery waste and the use of recycled graphite to lower battery production costs and improve 
battery lifecycle efficiency. 
To complement the battery graphite operations, EcoGraf is also developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite 
business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the spherical 
graphite processing facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for 
industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants. 
EcoGraf, a unique vertically integrated graphite business, positioned for the future of clean energy. 
A video fly-through of the new West Australian facility is available online at the following link: 
https://www.ecograf.com.au/#home-video 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1172319 2021-03-02

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 04:47 ET (09:47 GMT)

