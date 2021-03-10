Log in
News  >  Companies

PRESS RELEASE : EcoGraf Limited: Positive Response to Proposed USUSD60m Epanko Debt Financing

03/10/2021 | 05:22am EST
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Financing 
EcoGraf Limited: Positive Response to Proposed USUSD60m Epanko Debt Financing 
2021-03-10 / 11:20 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Positive Response to Proposed USUSD60m Epanko Debt Financing 
EcoGraf Limited (ACN 117 330 757) ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR) is pleased to report encouraging progress to 
secure Tanzanian Government approval for the KfW IPEX-Bank USUSD60 million Epanko Graphite Mine ("Epanko") debt financing 
proposal. KfW IPEX-Bank is part of KfW, the development bank of the Federal Republic of Germany and one of the world's 
largest development financiers. 
Following discussions with the Tanzanian Ministry of Minerals, Mining Commission, Ministry of Finance and the Bank of 
Tanzania, KfW IPEX-Bank and the Company have developed a debt financing structure that fully complies with Tanzania's 
new mineral legislation relating to banking arrangements and will enable construction of the long-life, high quality 
Epanko flake graphite operation. 
After conducting further joint briefings with KfW IPEX-Bank to present the proposed financing arrangements to the 
Government of Tanzania and its wholly-owned development bank, TIB Development Bank, the Company has received 
confirmation from TIB Development Bank that it would like to progress the Epanko funding transaction. 
The next steps will involve completion of due diligence processes, preparation of loan documentation and formal 
approvals from the Governments of Germany and Tanzania. 
Epanko to Make a Significant Contribution to Tanzania 
EcoGraf has invested over USUSD20m in Tanzania over the last 7 years to prepare Epanko for construction, including: 
- Completion of a bankable feasibility study for an initial 60,000 tonne per year operation. The study was led by GR 
Engineering Services Limited and involved input from contractors and consultants in Tanzania and overseas. It confirmed 
that Epanko will be a highly profitable, long-life and scalable new graphite mining operation. 
- Receipt of Environmental Approval. 
- Grant of Mining Licence. 
- Receipt of approval for Relocation Action Plan that involves new housing, school, church and medical dispensary for 
affected persons. 
- Rigorous due diligence completed by SRK Consulting (UK) during the Independent Engineer's Review, confirming that the 
bankable feasibility study adequately addresses all technical aspects of the proposed development and the social and 
environmental planning aspects satisfy International Finance Corporation Performance Standards and World Bank Group 
Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines. 
- Sales contracts for export of graphite products to Europe and Asia. 
Epanko is forecast to expand over time to meet growing market demand for battery graphite and is expected to operate 
for 40-50 years. Financial modelling indicates that over that time, economic benefits of over USUSD3 billion will accrue 
to Tanzania, through employment, procurement, royalties, taxes and dividends. Over 95% of the 300 permanent staff will 
be Tanzanian, with an estimated 4,500 indirect jobs to be supported by the operation. 
Sector Leading ESG Credentials 
The Epanko bankable feasibility study social and environmental planning programs have been conducted in compliance with 
the Equator Principles, a globally recognised risk management framework adopted by leading financial institutions for 
assessing and managing social and environmental risks in new developments. 
Achieving this standard and satisfying International Finance Corporation Performance Standards and World Bank Group 
Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines is critical to securing international financing support for the new 
development and reflects EcoGraf's commitment to ensuring the highest level of Environmental, Social and Governance 
operating standards. 
Epanko will provide inter-generational economic and social benefits for the regional community near Mahenge in Tanzania 
and will support Tanzania's positive industrialisation progress. 
Epanko Enhancement Studies 
In conjunction with the financing process, EcoGraf will also be undertaking Epanko enhancement studies in relation to: 
- defining the potential for 'fresh rock' graphite within the Epanko resource to deliver a high purity 99% carbon 
graphite without additional processing. Metallurgical testwork indicates that this Epanko material will provide an 
excellent long-term feedstock for EcoGraf(TM) battery anode material and is expected to lead to a reduction in 
purification reagents and production costs. 
- evaluating the benefits of low-impact, continuous mining methods at Epanko through the use of proven surface mining 
equipment. 
A summary of the Epanko bankable feasibility study outcomes is attached to this announcement. 
This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director. 
For further information, please contact: 
INVESTORS 
Andrew Spinks 
Managing Director 
T: +61 8 6424 9002 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1174504 2021-03-10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2021 05:21 ET (10:21 GMT)

