PRESS RELEASE : FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets final offer -2

03/23/2021 | 10:50am EDT
equal to the number of over-allotment shares at the offer price, less agreed commissions (so-called greenshoe option). 
To the extent over-allotment shares are allocated to investors in the Offering, the stabilisation manager is entitled 
to exercise this greenshoe option on one or more occasions if such exercise follows a sale of shares by the 
stabilisation manager which the stabilisation manager had previously acquired as part of stabilization measures. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE 
              Niedersachsenstraße 19-21 
              21255 Tostedt 
              Germany 
E-mail:       hameister@friedrich-vorwerk.de 
Internet:     www.friedrich-vorwerk.de 
ISIN:         DE000A255F11 
WKN:          A255F1 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) 
EQS News ID:  1177685 
Börsennotierung im Prime Standard vorgesehen / Intended to be listed 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1177685 2021-03-23

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 10:49 ET (14:49 GMT)

