PRESS RELEASE : FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets final offer -2

equal to the number of over-allotment shares at the offer price, less agreed commissions (so-called greenshoe option).
To the extent over-allotment shares are allocated to investors in the Offering, the stabilisation manager is entitled
to exercise this greenshoe option on one or more occasions if such exercise follows a sale of shares by the
stabilisation manager which the stabilisation manager had previously acquired as part of stabilization measures.
Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Germany
E-mail: hameister@friedrich-vorwerk.de
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk.de
ISIN: DE000A255F11
WKN: A255F1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Börsennotierung im Prime Standard vorgesehen / Intended to be listed
