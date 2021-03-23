PRESS RELEASE : FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets final offer -2

equal to the number of over-allotment shares at the offer price, less agreed commissions (so-called greenshoe option). To the extent over-allotment shares are allocated to investors in the Offering, the stabilisation manager is entitled to exercise this greenshoe option on one or more occasions if such exercise follows a sale of shares by the stabilisation manager which the stabilisation manager had previously acquired as part of stabilization measures. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE Niedersachsenstraße 19-21 21255 Tostedt Germany E-mail: hameister@friedrich-vorwerk.de Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk.de ISIN: DE000A255F11 WKN: A255F1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) EQS News ID: 1177685 Börsennotierung im Prime Standard vorgesehen / Intended to be listed End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1177685 2021-03-23

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 10:49 ET (14:49 GMT)