PRESS RELEASE : GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG Immobilien AG announces sale of a residential portfolio in Erbendorf comprising 55 semi-detached houses

03/17/2021 | 10:47am EDT
DGAP-News: GIEAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal 
GIEAG Immobilien AG: GIEAG Immobilien AG announces sale of a residential portfolio in Erbendorf comprising 55 
semi-detached houses 
2021-03-17 / 15:45 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Munich, 16./17.03.2021 - The Munich-based, family-managed real estate corporation GIEAG Immobilien AG (GIEAG) has 
announced the sale of a portfolio of existing properties comprising 55 semi-detached houses in Erbendorf in the 
Oberpfalz district of Bavaria. 
 
The 55 semi-detached houses with a solid wall construction and a total dwelling area of approx. 8,000 square metres 
were erected in 2008 by the City of Erbendorf on a plot of land covering approx. 19,600 square metres and purchased by 
GIEAG from the City of Erbendorf in 2011. The residential portfolio is as good as new and in a well-kept condition; at 
present - following a recent extension on the lease - it is rented in full to Germany's Institute for Federal Real 
Estate. The end users of the residential properties are members of the US armed forces. 
The sale to a group of private investors was completed in the framework of an asset deal in a structured transaction 
process which was accompanied on the seller side by BGA Invest GmbH, Grünwald near Munich. Legal and tax consulting was 
provided by SATELL Rechtsanwälte Steuerberater, Munich. 
"Our mission statement "Developing values for generations" has been confirmed in an impressive manner with the sale of 
these existing properties in Erbendorf. Our intuition regarding long-term forecasts for market developments and the 
ability to reach the right decisions in the framework of investments over a number of years form the basis for our 
sustainable economic success. The sale has also been a success in financial terms and will contribute to the further 
growth of our group of companies in the future", says Philipp Pferschy, one of the board members at GIEAG Immobilien 
AG. 
About GIEAG Immobilien AG: 
GIEAG is a family-run, Munich-based public limited real estate company. Shares in GIEAG Immobilien AG are traded on the 
Munich Stock Exchange. Combining three asset classes -- office, residential, and logistics - and two service areas - 
development and portfolio management - the company brings to market a range of uniquely stable investment 
opportunities. GIEAG's team of experts stands as a guarantor for innovative and forward-looking real estate investment 
concepts. 
Over the past 20 years, GIEAG Immobilien AG has developed and optimised a substantial number of properties with floor 
areas of up to 145,000 square metres in projects involving individual investment of between EUR 15 million and EUR 150 
million. Partnership, transaction security, consistency and agility are the guiding principles by which GIEAG 
Immobilien AG achieves its long-term goals of increasing shareholder value. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      GIEAG Immobilien AG 
              Oettingenstrasse 35 
              80538 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 89 290516-0 
Fax:          +49 89 290516-11 
E-mail:       info@gieag.de 
Internet:     www.gieag.de 
ISIN:         DE0005492276 
WKN:          549227 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich (m:access) 
EQS News ID:  1176369 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1176369 2021-03-17

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2021 10:46 ET (14:46 GMT)

