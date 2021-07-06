Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE : Grünenthal GmbH:

07/06/2021 | 02:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Grünenthal GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt 
Grünenthal GmbH: 
2021-07-06 / 08:43 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED 
STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 
Grünenthal launches tap of bond offering 
Aachen, Germany, 6 July 2021. Grünenthal, a science-based pharmaceutical company and a leader in pain therapy, 
announced today that it has launched an offering (the "Offering") of EUR300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 
additional senior secured notes. The notes will be issued under the existing indenture dated May 5, 2021, pursuant to 
which Grünenthal GmbH issued its existing EUR400,000,000 senior secured notes due 2026 and EUR250,000,000 senior secured 
notes due 2028. The proceeds from the Offering, if completed, will be used, together with cash on hand, to repay 
existing indebtedness and pay costs, fees and expenses related to the Offering. 
=-- 
These materials are not an offer for sale of securities. The offering is being made by means of an offering memorandum. 
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other 
security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which, 
or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. 
The Notes and the related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, 
as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and 
may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except 
pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act 
and applicable state or local securities laws. Accordingly, the Notes and the related guarantees are being offered and 
sold (i) in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities 
Act and (ii) in "offshore transactions" to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S 
under the Securities Act. 
This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom, 
(ii) persons who are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 
2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (iii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to 
(d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Order, or (iv) any persons to whom an 
invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services 
and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or 
cause to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The investments to which 
this press release relates are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or 
otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant 
person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents. 
The offer and sale of the Notes will be made pursuant to an exception under the Prospectus Regulation from the 
requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities. This press release does not constitute a prospectus 
within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation or an offer to the public. 
Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all 
distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail investors 
in EEA. 
The distribution of this press release into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose 
possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to 
comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of any such jurisdiction. 
Forward-looking statements 
This news release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws of certain 
applicable jurisdictions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than 
statements of historical facts contained in this news release, including, without limitation, those regarding the 
Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things: the Company's future financial 
conditions and performance, results of operations and liquidity; the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, prospects, 
growth, goals and targets and future developments in the markets in which the Company participates or is seeking to 
participate. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including 
the terms "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", 
"predict", "project", "target", "seek" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. 
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because 
they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Readers are cautioned that 
forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company's actual financial condition, 
results of operations and cash flows, and the development of the industry in which the Company operates, may differ 
materially. 
About Grünenthal 
Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, fully-integrated 
pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies 
to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and innovation is our passion. We are focusing 
all of our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a world free of pain. 
Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29 countries across Europe, Latin America and the 
US. Our products are available in around 100 countries. In 2020, Grünenthal employed around 4,500 people and achieved 
sales of EUR 1.3 bn. 
More information: www.grunenthal.com 
Follow us on: 
LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group 
Instagram: grunenthal 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Florian Dieckmann, Head Global Communication, Grünenthal 
Tel.: +49 241 569-2555 
Florian.Dieckmann@grunenthal.com 
Grünenthal GmbH, 52099 Aachen, Germany -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Grünenthal GmbH 
              Zieglerstraße 6 
              52099 Aachen 
              Germany 
Phone:        0241-569-0 
E-mail:       communications@grunenthal.com 
ISIN:         XS2337703537, XS2337064856 
WKN:          A3E5QA , A3E5QC 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1215460 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1215460 2021-07-06

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215460&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 02:44 ET (06:44 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
02:54aLIEBHERR INTERNATIONAL  : “VarioBase® is the Ferrari of crane support systems”
PU
02:52aGRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A  : SANJOSE will update and refurbish the Hotel RIU Palace Maspalomas in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Las Palmas
PU
02:51aENI  : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
MD
02:50aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC  : joins Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative
PU
02:50aKEEP STAFF HEALTHY AND PRODUCTIVE WITH IRONHAND 2.0 : Bioservo Technologies AB (publ)
PR
02:49aSIDETRADE S A  : Order-to-Cash platform Sidetrade signs global digital transformation deal with Veolia Group
GL
02:48aADVERTY  : French hyper-casual publisher TapNation integrates Adverty's in-game ad technology into multiple games
AQ
02:47aTHOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.  : Thor Explorations Announces Exercise of Share Options and PDMR Dealing
DJ
02:45aEFECTE PLC : Share subscriptions with options
AQ
02:45aEFECTE PLC : Publishing of half year report for 1-6/2021 on 16 July 2021 and invitation to a briefing
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-OPEC disagreement lays bare growing UAE-Saudi economic rivalry
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Q2 profit likely up 38% on strong chip prices
3SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Didi cybersecurity probe blindsides shareholders d..
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : PRESS RELEASE : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Growth in Q2 temporarily decelerated to 7.3%..
5Asset owners managing $6 trln call for global carbon price

HOT NEWS