PRESS RELEASE : Grünenthal GmbH:

Grünenthal launches tap of bond offering

Aachen, Germany, 6 July 2021. Grünenthal, a science-based pharmaceutical company and a leader in pain therapy, announced today that it has launched an offering (the "Offering") of EUR300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of additional senior secured notes. About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, fully-integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and innovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a world free of pain. Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29 countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in around 100 countries. In 2020, Grünenthal employed around 4,500 people and achieved sales of EUR 1.3 bn. More information: www.grunenthal.com Follow us on: LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group Instagram: grunenthal For further information, please contact: Florian Dieckmann, Head Global Communication, Grünenthal Tel.: +49 241 569-2555 Florian.Dieckmann@grunenthal.com Grünenthal GmbH, 52099 Aachen, Germany -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

