PRESS RELEASE : HPS Home Power Solutions announces sales partnership with Energieinsel GmbH for picea electricity storage system

06/08/2021 | 04:01am EDT
DGAP-News: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance 
HPS Home Power Solutions announces sales partnership with Energieinsel GmbH for picea electricity storage system 
2021-06-08 / 10:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
HPS Home Power Solutions announces sales partnership with Energieinsel GmbH for picea electricity storage system 
  . Energieinsel, an award-winning service provider for climate-friendly systems, joins HPS partner network 
  . Energieinsel's strong sales capabilities enable HPS to tap additional customer potential for storing hydrogen-based 
    electricity with HPS picea in single- and two-family homes 
Berlin, 8 June 2021: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH, provider of picea, the world's first home solar-hydrogen power 
plant for grid-independent and carbon-free electricity use, today announced the signing of a sales partnership with 
Energieinsel GmbH, a service provider specializing in photovoltaic and storage systems. Energieinsel offers 
climate-friendly energy systems from leading manufacturers. 
Under this partnership, Energieinsel will include the picea system from Home Power Solutions in its sales portfolio, 
enabling HPS to gain additional access to an environmentally conscious customer base. Energieinsel will benefit from 
the partnership by expanding the technology base of its range of products and services for private homes. Having sold 
of over 1,700 electricity storage systems and over 7,000 photovoltaic systems to date, Energieinsel is one of the most 
important vendors in this market segment. 
Zeyad Abul-Ella, co-founder and Managing Director of HPS Home Power Solutions, said: "This partnership with a leading 
distributor in the renewable energy sector will enhance our presence in the market. We have made great strides in our 
marketing campaign for picea in recent months, and we firmly believe that this collaboration is another important 
milestone on our road to success." 
Rico Rückstadt, Managing Director of Energieinsel, added: "This sales partnership for picea enables us to expand our 
product range to include what is a technologically leading hydrogen-based storage system. By adding picea, we enable 
our customers to generate sustainable carbon-free electricity and achieve independence of the public power grid." 
 
About Energieinsel 
Energieinsel GmbH, headquartered near Berlin and with operating branches in Leipzig and Gera, specializes in the sale 
and installation of domestic solar power plants comprising a photovoltaic system and electricity storage to supply 
single-family homes with electricity independently of traditional electricity suppliers. Energieinsel also offers 
consulting, planning, maintenance and complementary services. The company received the Future Award of the State of 
Brandenburg in 2019. For more information please visit: www.meine-energieinsel.de/ 
About picea 
picea is the world's first hydrogen-based electricity storage system for one and two-family houses. The energy 
surpluses achieved on sunny days from a photovoltaic system are stored as green hydrogen to make electricity and heat 
available in the dark season. picea provides year-round, carbon-free full power supply and also reduces heating costs. 
One single picea system avoids approx. 3 tons of CO[2] per year, binding as much CO[2] as 130 mature Spruce trees do. 
The picea system has won several prestigious prizes, including the 2021 Handelsblatt Energy Award. 
About HPS Home Power Solutions 
HPS develops and produces integrated systems for the storage and use of solar energy for single and two-family houses. 
The Berlin-based company was founded in 2014 by Zeyad Abul-Ella and Dr. Henrik Colell and stands for reliability, 
independence and sustainability in decentralized energy supply. picea, the first system developed by HPS worldwide, 
combines electricity storage, heating support and residential ventilation in one compact product. For more information, 
please visit: http://www.homepowersolutions.de/en 
Contact HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH: 
Melanie Glitz (Marketing Manager) 
Tel.: +49 30 235 914 701 
Email: melanie.glitz@homepowersolutions.de 
Contact Energieinsel GmbH: 
Stefanie Kozian (Sales Management Assistant) 
Tel.: +49 3304 247 23 96 
Email: info@meine-energieinsel.de 
Media contact: 
MC Services AG 
Julia Hofmann 
Tel.: +49 89 210 288 0 
Email: homepowersolutions@mc-services.eu 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1205196 2021-06-08

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205196&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2021 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

HOT NEWS