Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE : HPS Home Power Solutions welcomes EIT InnoEnergy as new shareholder

03/16/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH / Key word(s): Financing 
HPS Home Power Solutions welcomes EIT InnoEnergy as new shareholder 
2021-03-16 / 10:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
HPS Home Power Solutions welcomes EIT InnoEnergy as new shareholder 
  . EIT InnoEnergy, investor and innovation driver for sustainable energy in Europe, acquires stake in Berlin-based 
    hydrogen company 
  . Move provides boost for picea, the world's first carbon-free and grid-independent hydrogen-based power supply for 
    private homes 
Berlin, 16 March 2021: Berlin-based HPS Home Power Solutions, provider of picea, the world's first home solar-hydrogen 
power plant for completely independent and carbon-free electricity use, today announced EIT InnoEnergy as a new 
shareholder. The move deepens the partnership between the two companies that has been in place since 2019. In addition 
to acquiring an equity interest, EIT InnoEnergy will also support HPS Home Power Solutions by contributing its 
marketing and sales expertise, as well as promote market access through its global network. 
EIT InnoEnergy is one of the most important European climate tech investors with the aim to accelerate the energy 
transition. HPS has been collaborating with EIT InnoEnergy since 2019 in a joint innovation project aimed at bringing 
the picea system developed by HPS to market. In 2020, EIT InnoEnergy also made a financial commitment to HPS. Under the 
agreements now in place, EIT InnoEnergy will support HPS in enhancing its market penetration and international scope. 
picea by HPS is the world's first market-ready hydrogen-based storage system for one- and two-family houses. 
Zeyad Abul-Ella, co-founder and Managing Director of HPS Home Power Solutions, commented: "By acquiring this equity 
interest, one of Europe's leading investors in sustainable energy is demonstrating its confidence in the potential and 
prospects of our picea system. The fact that the experts at EIT InnoEnergy are validating our technological approach 
and our long-standing research and development efforts is of great importance for HPS. We can now make even better use 
of EIT InnoEnergy's capabilites, worldwide network and specialist expertise, while at the same time strengthening our 
shareholder base by adding an experienced institutional investor." 
Christian Müller, CEO of EIT InnoEnergy Germany, adds: "If Europe is to achieve its ambitious goal of becoming the 
first climate neutral continent by 2050, using green hydrogen on a large scale is absolutely necessary. picea by HPS is 
a promising and market-ready solution for private homes that will make a significant contribution to achieving the 
successful shift to green and sustainable energy." 
About picea 
picea is the world's first hydrogen-based electricity storage system for one- and two-family houses. The energy 
surpluses achieved on sunny days from a photovoltaic system are stored as green hydrogen to make electricity and heat 
available in the dark season. picea provides year-round, carbon-free full power supply and also reduces heating costs. 
One picea system avoids approx. 3 tons of CO[2] per year, binding as much CO[2] as 130 mature Spruce trees. The picea 
system has won several prestigious prizes, most recently the 2021 Handelsblatt Energy Award. 
About HPS Home Power Solutions 
HPS develops and produces integrated systems for the storage and use of solar energy for one- and two-family houses. 
The Berlin-based company was founded in 2014 by Zeyad Abul-Ella and Dr. Henrik Colell and stands for reliability, 
independence and sustainability in decentralized energy supply. picea, the first system developed by HPS worldwide, 
combines electricity storage, heating support and residential ventilation in one compact product. For more information, 
please visit: http://www.homepowersolutions.de/en 
About EIT InnoEnergy 
EIT InnoEnergy is the leading innovation driver for sustainable energy in Europe and beyond. EIT InnoEnergy has so far 
invested in more than 380 start-ups and assisted the market launch of their solutions through a broad range of 
additional services. EIT InnoEnergy promotes organizations by investing in all stages of the innovation process and 
uses its unique network of more than 500 partners along the entire value chain of the sustainable energy sector. Since 
its foundation in 2010 EIT InnoEnergy has invested more than EUR600 million in total and is supported by the European 
Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT). For more information please visit: https://www.innoenergy.com/ 
Contact HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH: 
Melanie Glitz (Marketing Manager) 
Tel.: +49 30 235 914 701 
Email: melanie.glitz@homepowersolutions.de 
Contact EIT InnoEnergy: 
Soenke Moosmann (Marketing & Communications Officer, DACH Region) 
Tel.: +49 152 554 603 21 
Email: soenke.moosmann@innoenergy.com 
Media contact: 
MC Services AG 
Julia Hofmann 
Tel.: +49 89 210 288 0 
Email: homepowersolutions@mc-services.eu 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1175701 2021-03-16

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 05:01 ET (09:01 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
09:11aITALFARMACO GROUP  : Enters Into an Agreement with Luye Pharma to Commercialize Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Rivastigmine Multi-Day Transdermal Patch in Four European Countries
BU
09:11aTHE LYCRA COMPANY  : Completes Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM) Self-Assessment at Six Manufacturing Sites
BU
09:11aMANSCAPED  : ™ Designated Official Men's Grooming Partner of Shamrock Rovers F.C.
BU
09:11aFIGHT COUNTERFEIT : Groupe SEB Rewarded by the Union des Fabricants at the 25th European Intellectual Property Forum
BU
09:10aPUXIN  : Fourth Quarter 2020 IR Presentation
PU
09:10aBT  : nurtures partnership with Syngenta to support global connectivity a..
PU
09:09aWIRECARD  : How Germany considered rescuing Wirecard days before its doom
RE
09:09aNatWest faces criminal action over money laundering offences
RE
09:08aBenchmark lme tin falls 3%
RE
09:08aTIMELINE : The rise and fall of Wirecard, a German tech champion
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
2GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
3CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
4Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song
5Kohler, Ford, Infiniti in spotlight on China consumer rights show

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ