Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE : Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026: Early closing of the order book already today, 2 March 2021, 12:00 p.m.

03/02/2021 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Bond 
Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026: Early closing of the order book already today, 2 March 2021, 12:00 p.m. 
2021-03-02 / 08:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026: Early closing of the order book already today, 2 March 2021, 12:00 p.m. 
Munich, 2 March 2021 - The offering of the third corporate bond of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH has generated great 
interest among institutional investors and asset managers as well as retail investors. Due to the high demand across 
all distribution formats, the offering period for the Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19; WKN: 
A3H2V1), which started yesterday, will be shortened as part of the public offering via the subscription functionality 
of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and will end already today, 2 March 2021, at 12:00 noon. Originally, the subscription 
period was scheduled until 4 March 2021. 
Further details on the issue volume and the allocation will be announced shortly after the end of the offer period. 
The securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg, and 
notified to the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin), Germany, is available for download at https:// 
www.homann-holzwerkstoffe.de/en/investor-relations/, https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/en and www.bourse.lu. 
 
About Homann Holzwerkstoffe 
Headquartered in Munich, Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group is a leading supplier of thin, high-quality finished 
medium-density and high-density fibreboards (MDF/HDF). With production plants in Losheim am See, Germany, as well as 
Karlino and Krosno/Oder, Poland, the Group serves the global furniture, door and coating industries, with the main 
focus on the European markets. The family-owned company looks back on a long tradition and has been established on the 
capital market since 2012. Its 2017/2022 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7; WKN: A2E4NW) is listed on the Frankfurt 
Stock Exchange in the Scale segment. 
Press/Investor Relations: 
IR.on AG 
Anna-Lena Mayer, Martin Grünter 
T +49 221 9140 970 
homann@ir-on.com 
Contact: 
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH 
Teresa Kerscher 
T +49 (0)89 99 88 69 0 
tk@homanit.org 
Disclaimer 
This press release as well as the information contained herein do not represent an offer to sell or an invitation to 
buy securities of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH in the Federal Republic of Germany or in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg or 
in another country and shall not be construed as such, in particular if such an offer or such an invitation is 
forbidden or not permitted, and do not replace the securities prospectus. Potential investors in notes of the Bond 2021 
/2026 of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH are asked to seek information about such restrictions and to comply with them. An 
investment decision regarding the notes of the Bond 2021/2026 of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH may be made only on the 
basis of the securities prospectus approved by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority (Commission de 
Surveillance du Secteur Financier - CSSF) on 9 February 2021, which is available at https:// 
www.homann-holzwerkstoffe.de/en/investor-relations/ and www.bourse.lu. The CSSF's approval should not be understood as 
an endorsement of the securities offered. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment 
decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of the decision to invest in the 
securities. The information contained in this document may not be distributed outside the Federal Republic of Germany 
and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in particular not in the United States of America, to U.S. persons (as defined in 
Regulation S of the United States Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United 
States of America, unless such distribution outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
is required by mandatory provisions of applicable law. Any breach of this restriction may constitute a violation of the 
securities regulations of certain countries, in particular the United States of America. Notes of Homann Holzwerkstoffe 
GmbH are not publicly offered for sale outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH 
              Adalbert-Stifter-Straße 39a 
              81925 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        089 99 88 69-0 
Fax:          089 99 88 69-21 
E-mail:       tk@homanit.org 
ISIN:         DE000A2E4NW7 
WKN:          A2E4NW 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1172272 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1172272 2021-03-02

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 02:31 ET (07:31 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
02:55aCRODA INTERNATIONAL  : full year 2020 results presentation
PU
02:55aHORIZON MINERALS  : Half Yearly Report for period ended 31 December 2020
PU
02:55aLEADER : Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Next-generation Application Management Service Providers 2021
PU
02:54aROBERT WALTERS : Robert Walters' annual profit plummets as pandemic wallops hiring globally
RE
02:53aA8 NEW MEDIA  : (Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 February 2021
PU
02:53aEVOTEC  : Argobio announces its launch with 50 M to create and develop pioneering biotech spinouts with the support of Bpifrance, Kurma Partners, Angelini Pharma, Evotec, and the Institut Pasteur
PU
02:52aGENOVIS  : Proposal to expand the Genovis Board of Directors at 2021 AGM
AQ
02:51aEBAY  : Adevinta to divest smaller British units to salvage $9.2 billion tie-up
RE
02:50aARCO VARA  : Takeover bid for Arco Vara AS shares
AQ
02:49aNOVATURAS  : AB “Novaturas” is finishing refunds for the trips that have been cancelled due to the pandemic
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares fall amid China's asset-bubble warning
2To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
3Huawei CFO's lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes
4LEMONADE, INC. : LEMONADE : Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call Letter to Shareholders
5SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD : MINING MAGNETS: Arctic island finds green power can be a curse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ